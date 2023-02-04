Foldable phones are all the rage right now — unless you're Apple — and there's another one on the horizon. Say hello to the Tecno Phantom V Fold.

The new phone is starting to leak in various different ways, the latest of which comes via a live video shared on Twitter.

The video from tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore was first spotted by MySmartPrice and shows what appears to be a foldable Tecno phone in a rather lovely cream colour. We don't get to hear any specifications as such, but we do at least see the inner and outer displays in all their glory.

We don't yet know how large those displays are, but we do get to see a folding mechanism that is thought to be similar to the one that Samsung uses in its own Galaxy Z Fold 4. That means that we can expect a crease as is the case with all foldable at this point. We'll need a hands-on or at least more official videos to decide how bad that crease actually is, however.

Other things of note include a large circular camera bump on the back that houses a triple-camera array and a flash. On the outside, you'll note a hole-punch display situation for the selfie camera. One thing we can see is a chassis that appears to be a little on the chunky side, but that's also something we'll reserve judgement on for now.

In terms of availability, MySmartPrice reports that 28 February will be when this all becomes official, so we can perhaps expect more leaks between now and then.

With more and more foldable phones now beginning to reach the market we can surely expect Apple to enter the fray soon enough. The fact it hasn't yet suggests it's waiting for the right moment or, more likely, the right technology.