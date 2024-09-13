Key Takeaways The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 is the company's latest book-style foldable phone.

The device ships with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor, 12GB of RAM, and 512 GB of storage.

At $1,100, the V Fold 2 is a solid second-generation offering from Tecno.

Phone manufacturer Tecno has just released its latest book-style foldable -- the Phantom V Fold 2 -- to the world. The foldable smartphone industry has recently heated up with strong competition, which makes it increasingly difficult to stand out in the saturating market.

Has Tecno crafted a foldable two-in-one that can rival the likes of Honor, OnePlus, and other OEMs? Will the software be a step-up from the company's first-generation Phantom V Fold? I swapped in my SIM card to get all the answers.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G The Tecno Phantom V Fold2 5G is a solid-if-unremarkable book-style foldable smartphone. The software still needs some refinement, but the hardware is relatively well-crafted. Pros High-quality displays

Lots of software features

Good build quality Cons Fingerprint sensor isn't the best

Software UX needs additional improvements

Hinge doesn't feel as solid as its competition See at Tecno

Price, availability, and specs

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 shares basic dimensions with other recently-released book-style foldable phones. When unfolded, the device measures at 5.53 x 6.23 x 0.22-inches (140.35 x 159 x 5.52mm), and folded dimensions land at 2.84 x 6.23 x 0.46-inches (2.16 x 159 x 11.78mm). When paired together with the device's 8.78oz (249g) weight, the device is thin and light, but far from class-leading in this regard.

The inner 7.85-inch 2000 x 2296 pixel resolution display uses AMOLED technology, as does the outer 6.42-inch 1080 x 2550 pixel panel. Both displays ship at 120Hz LTPO for zippy refresh rate capabilities.

The camera array includes dual 32-megapixel selfie shooters, one situated on the cover display and the other on the inner screen. There's also a triple rear lens setup here, with a 50-megapixel wide, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 60-megapixel telephoto shooter on board.

MediaTek's Dimensity 9000+ processor is running the show. This flagship chip aims to compete with Qualcomm's best Snapdragon offerings. The power pack has a comfortable 5,750mAh capacity and supports 70w wired and 15w wireless charging.

The Phantom V Fold 2 launches at $1,100, and comes in rippling blue and karst green colorways. For the price, you're getting 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. A separate Phantom V Pen will also be available for purchase, with a currently un-announced price tag. Both the phone and the pen can be purchased from various online storefronts, including Amazon. Tecno does have its own retail presence, but currently not within any major western market.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G Brand Tecno SoC MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ Display 7.85-inch 2000 x 2296 AMOLED (internal), 6.42-inch 1080 x 2550 AMOLED (exterior) RAM 12GB Storage 512GB Battery 5,750mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Android 14 Front camera Dual 32-megapixel Rear camera 50-megapixel (wide), 50-megapixel (ultra-wide), 50-megapixel (telephoto) Dimensions 5.53 x 6.23 x 0.22-inches (140.35 x 159 x 5.52mm) (unfolded), 2.84 x 6.23 x 0.46-inches (72.16 x 159 x 11.78mm) (folded) Colors Rippling blue, karst green Weight 249g Stylus Yes Release September 13th, 2024 IP Rating IP54 Price $1,100 Expand

What I liked about the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2

The overall phone experience was pleasant, especially on the hardware front

Going from initial setup to then using the device while out and about, the V Fold 2 offers a solid experience throughout. Tecno's decision when it comes to its book-style phone's form factor plays a key role here. The company elected to follow in the footsteps of OnePlus, Honor, and Google, with the device feeling like a normal phone when shut, and an expansive square-like tablet when unfolded.

Being able to comfortably use the cover display without the quirk of being narrow is a huge plus, and I believe this to have previously been a barrier preventing the more mainstream appeal of foldable phones in this category.

I found the performance to be top-notch, with no stutters or laggy interface elements to speak of. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ is a high-end chip, and it handles processor-intensive tasks like a champ. When tested, I got a Geekbench 6 score of 1,224 in single-core, and 3,728 in multi-core.

I appreciated that the 70w charging brick is included in the box, a consumer-friendly gesture not seen often these days. The tech is proprietary, but it's hard to complain when it doesn't require a separate purchase.

What does require a separate purchase is the new Phantom V Pen, which is an active stylus that works on both the front cover and the main inner display of the V Fold 2. Inking and note-taking is a big benefit when it comes to folding phones, and I'm really glad to see native support for the feature here, even if the stylus isn't included in the box.