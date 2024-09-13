Key Takeaways Tecno's new Phantom V Flip 2 is a flip-style foldable phone.

The device launches at $700, and ships with the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

The foldable market is now filled with flip phones, which means that Tecno has its work cut out for it.

After finding success with its first-generation foldables phone manufacturer Tecno has returned with its all-new Phantom V Flip 2. This flip-style device has a lot of positives going for it, but it isn't releasing in a vacuum. Strong competition from the likes of Motorola, Samsung, and others is the new reality of the modern flip phone market.

The Phantom V Flip 2 does a lot right on the surface -- but how good is the experience in the real world? And, can the software package stand its ground against bigger and more established players? I placed my SIM card into the foldable to find out.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G is a decent flip-style foldable smartphone, but it doesn't do much to stand out from the crowd. Pros Display is pleasant to look at

Lots of software features

Design is modern and fairly refined Cons Fingerporint sensor isn't the best

Software UX needs some additional polish

No wireless charging support

Price, availability, and specs

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 measures in at 6.72 x 2.89 x 0.30-inches (170.75 x 73.4 x 7.64mm) when unfolded, and 3.46 x 2.89 x 0.63-inches (87.8 x 73.4 x 16.04mm) when folded shut. When coupled with the device's 6.9oz (196g) weight, the V Flip 2 is relatively thin and lightweight in the hand.

The inner display is a 6.9-inch 1080 x 2560 pixel resolution AMOLED affair, while the outer screen is a 3.64-inch AMOLED panel. Both displays run at a capped refresh rate of 60Hz.

The camera setup is typical for a flip-style foldable, with a front-facing selfie shooter and a dual rear lens setup. The former comes in at 32-megapixel, and the latter is a pair of 50-megapixel wide and 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooters.

As for the brains of the operation, we're looking at the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chip, which is a comfortably midrange offering in terms of power output. The battery sizes in at 4,720 mAh, with support for 70w wired charging.

The Phantom V Flip 2 starts at $700, and comes in a single configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The color choices on offer include moondust grey and travertine green. The phone can be purchased from various online storefronts, including Amazon. Tecno does have its own retail presence, but currently not within any major western market.

What I liked about the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2

This feels more refined than a second-generation product normally would

My favorite aspect of Tecno's new Flip 2 foldable is its build -- it feels premium in the hand despite only being a second-generation product. The hinge doesn't snap shut quite as luxuriously as some other devices on the market, but it feels satisfying nonetheless.

I also enjoyed the overall cover screen experience -- the display is big and bright, with tons of customization options to make it your own. When unfolding the unit, you're greeted by a take on Android that offers a solid level of customization options throughout.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8020 is a mid-range chip through-and-through, but I personally had no gripes when using the device. It's mostly unsuitable for gaming and other intensive tasks, but that goes without saying. When tested, I got a Geekbench 6 score of 752 in single-core, and 2,515 in multi-core.