At MWC2024, TECNO makes waves by announcing the latest addition to its lineup of cutting-edge devices: the TECNO MEGABOOK T16 Pro 2024 Ultra laptop. This powerhouse device represents a significant leap forward in AI integration, performance, and battery life, solidifying TECNO's position as an innovator in the industry.

Powerful performance and efficiency

Designed to meet the evolving needs of modern professionals, the MEGABOOK T16 Pro 2024 Ultra boasts an array of impressive features. Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, including the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 and 5, this laptop delivers unparalleled performance and efficiency.

With options for up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIE4.0 SSD storage, users can expect lightning-fast speeds and seamless multitasking capabilities, whether they're gaming, creating content, or tackling productivity tasks.

All-day productivity

One of the standout features of the MEGABOOK T16 Pro 2024 Ultra is its industry-leading battery life. Equipped with a massive 99.99Wh battery, this laptop offers up to 22 hours of usage on a single charge, ensuring that users can stay productive and entertained throughout the day without constantly searching for a power outlet.

Additionally, the inclusion of a 100W GaN fast charger means that users can quickly recharge their device, with just 30 minutes needed to reach a 50% charge.

Designed to “wow”

The MEGABOOK T16 Pro 2024 Ultra also prioritizes user experience with its stunning 16-inch 2.5k high-resolution display. Featuring a screen-to-body ratio of 90% and 100% sRGB color accuracy, this display provides users with an immersive viewing experience ideal for content creation and multimedia consumption.

The inclusion of TUV low-blue light certification ensures eye comfort during extended use, while the DC auto-dimming feature adjusts screen brightness based on ambient light conditions.

Furthermore, TECNO has developed proprietary software solutions, such as TECNO PC Manager, to enhance productivity and privacy. Leveraging AI acceleration algorithms from the Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, TECNO PC Manager enables features like AI imaging and AI conference support, empowering users to achieve more with their devices while maintaining control over their data.

AI-powered performance

The TECNO MEGABOOK T16 Pro 2024 Ultra represents the pinnacle of AI-powered performance and innovation in the laptop market. With its unmatched battery life, powerful specifications, and intelligent software features, this device is poised to become the go-to choice for professionals seeking a reliable and efficient computing solution.

It’s expected to go on sale around Q2 this year, so keep your eyes peeled for more information.