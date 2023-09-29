With IFA in Germany last month and the iPhone 15 lineup at Apple's Wonderlust event in September, a lot of new devices have made their showroom floor and shelf debuts. The Pocket-lint team has been keeping up with latest releases and traveling around Europe and the US to get our hands on and tell you about the newest devices.

Amidst all the chaos, there are a few products that particularly stand out - tech we want to pocket for ourselves even after the review goes live. With that, here are our favorite items from the beginning of the "Tech-tober" season, plus a few items in our cart that we're hoping to snag with Amazon's Big Deal Days and Black Friday around the corner.

September Pocket Picks

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Britta's pick A handset worth having The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max features subtle upgrades from its predecessor, like an ultra lightweight Titanium build, a multi-functional action button, and crystal clear camera quality. Pros Lovely, premium build quality

Excellent and smooth performance

Great camera results Cons Expensive

Camera can feel unnecessarily complicated $1100 at Best Buy $1200 at AT&T $1199 at Apple

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is a really lovely device. The titanium build oozes quality, while the lighter weight and contoured edges make for a very different feel for this device overall compared to its predecessor. The Action Button is super convenient and once again changes how you interact with your iPhone - like Dynamic Island did last year - while the improvements to the camera, including 5x optical zoom, give this top dog some new tricks.

Pocket-lint Amazon Echo Hub Chris' pick The new smart home standard If you have an Alexa smart home, the Echo Hub ties everything together perfectly so you have a great touch control panel that everyone can access. Pros Great for Alexa smart homes

Fabulous new interface

Designed for one specific task Cons You might want more than one $180 at Amazon

The Echo Hub is the missing piece of the Alexa smart home puzzle, giving you a dedicated controller that you can mount on the wall - just like an expensive home automation system. There's a new user interface to make it super-easy to access all your connected smart home devices and a new way to view everything. It still supports voice, but it's great for touch controls around your home.

Panasonic/ Pocket-lint Panasonic Lumix G9ii Luke's pick Premium photos and performance If you like the idea of carrying smaller, lightweight lenses, but don't want to compromise on imaging performance, the G9II is the way to go. Pros Fast and reliable autofocus

Best-in-class image stabilization

Flagship level photography and video features Cons Expensive for an MFT camera $1900 at Amazon $1899 at Adorama $1900 at Best Buy

Lumix finally adds phase detection autofocus to a Micro Four Thirds Camera body, and the results are superb. The Lumix G9II, although introduced at a lower price, bests the popular GH6 in almost every way and is sure to become the MFT camera of choice for photographers and filmmakers alike.

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Mini Max's pick Mini form-factor, but big sound With a chunky price, this is ideal for those looking to get uncompromising sound despite a smaller design. Pros Superb sound

Well-designed,

Easy to connect Cons Quite pricey

I've been using a Sonos Beam for years, but the Sennheiser Ambeo Mini might be the first compact soundbar to clearly outperform it - with gorgeous virtual surround sound and excellent balance. It's a great smart speaker, too, making it just as useful as Sonos' bar. I'd recommend it to anyone looking for a premium but small soundbar.

Sony A7C R Cam's pick Ridiculously good Sony's compact full-frame A7 model is worth your money because nothing this size comes close in terms of sharpness of images, or speed and reliability of autofocus. Yes, it's expensive, but boy is it good. Pros Incredible sharpness and detail

Compact and lightweight design

Great autofocus and tracking Cons Expensive

Only one SD card slot

There is a lot to like about the Sony A7CR, but there are a couple of things that really stand out. One of them is that you get an incredibly powerful full-frame camera in a compact, portable body that's easy to carry around. Add to that the fact it has a ridiculously sharp 60-megapixel sensor, and it features Sony's market-leading autofocus and tracking, and you have an unbeatable package - albeit an expensive one.

Garmin Approach S70 Dave's pick A Garmin fit for a golfer The Garmin Approach S70 is expensive, but the wealth of on and off-course data it offers make it worth the price if you're a dedicated golfer. Pros Vibrant AMOLED display

43,000+ preloaded golf course maps

Accurate yardage information Cons Pricey $700 at Amazon

The Garmin Approach S70 is the smartwatch to own for anyone who loves golf. From detailed views of every course to swing tempo analytics, this watch does it all. It also has all the fitness tracking features and phone integration to make it a perfect daily driver.

JBL Authentics Verity's pick Stylish surround sound If you're looking for a stylish speaker that offers great flexibility and a big, room-filling sound, the JBL Authentics 300 - and the whole family for that matter - looks very promising indeed.

First off, the JBL Authentic family looks gorgeous, with a retro design that'll fit into even the most stylish of households. However, from what I've heard, it also puts in a strong showing in the performance stakes too, with stacks of volume and a big, authoritative sound. One of its biggest talking points is its ability to use Alexa and Google Assistant interchangeably - the first speaker to be able to do that - and while the whole range looks great, I've picked the middle member of the family to recommend, thanks to it having the flexibility of being portable.

Amazon Echo Pop Christina's pick Alexa on a budget The petite Echo pop provides Alexa's smarts and decent sound for less space on your bed side and a lower asking price. Pros Decent speaker

Fun, small build

Fits well on a night stand

Great price Cons Some connectivity issues $40 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy

I've been needing a speaker in my room for a while, but I could never bring myself to splurge on a premium JBL or Bose model. And after I saw our team wrote a review on the Echo Pop, and I saw it go on sale the next day, I was sold. The Echo Pop makes a lovely addition to my nightstand, and I love the Alexa voice control for hands-free use. While not super bassy or powerful, the speaker sound is pretty decent, especially for the price.

In our cart ahead of October Prime Day

With Amazon Prime Big Deal Days coming on Oct.10 and 11, we're eagerly hoping the prices drop on these tried and true products.

Pocket-lint Dyson Supersonic hair dryer In Elyse's cart Worth the investment Now, with a price tag of nearly $500, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is undeniably a significant investment, but it's light, powerful, and leaves your hair looking smooth and sleek. Pros Adjustable heat and speed settings

A variety of attachments

Sleek and attractive design Cons Pricey $430 at Amazon $430 at Best Buy $430 at Dyson