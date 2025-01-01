Summary New Apple TV expected in 2025 with significant updates.

Anticipation is high for the iPhone 17 Pro's rumored features.

ASUS may launch an updated ROG Ally at CES 2025.

2024 was a pretty incredible year for tech . From the rise of AI, to the debut of the new iPhone , Pixel, Google TV Streamer , and even the PS5 Pro , there were plenty of devices that we were excited to get our hands all over in the past year. However, we've got our eye on the future here at Pocket-Lint, and when it comes to 2025, there is quite a lot to look forward to! From games to phones, streaming devices to gaming PCs, here's what we can't wait to see this year!

Related Pocket-lint Awards 2024: Our top phone, tablet, streaming app, and more The 2024 calendar year has been marked with quality tech products from start to finish -- here are the gadgets we love the most at Pocket-lint.

7 4th generation Apple TV

Several credible rumors point to this device being unveiled next year

Link Image

While not officially announced yet, all signs point to the Apple TV getting a substantial update in 2025, which will bring new features to one of the best streaming devices around . Apple TV expert Eli Becht says he is more than ready for the upgrade:

Rumors are swirling about the 4th-gen Apple TV 4K, and the timing couldn't be more perfect. The last iteration came in 2022, and Apple has made a lot of advancements in those three years. I have my fingers crossed for Apple Intelligence support, but I'll be happy with beefier hardware that keeps the machine running smoothly for years to come

6 iPhone 17 Pro

Can Apple continue to innovate?

The iPhone 16 Pro is a truly innovative device, pushing Apple's iconic iPhone line into the AI era. However, though this handset may already seem ready for anything 2025 can throw at it, Phone expert Steve Vegvari is looking forward to how Apple will follow up its most recent handset with perhaps even more surprising features:

I'm really excited to see what Apple brings to the table for iPhone 17 Pro. After the introduction of the Action button and then last year's Camera Control, there seems to be a cadence of some truly innovative new features on the Pro series. I'm curious to see if Apple can continue developing surprising new ways to interact with my iPhone.

5 Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

An under-appreciated title gets a cutting-edge sequel

Though it had decent sales upon release, time has not been kind to Kingdom Come: Deliverance, which has mostly been left out of the conversation when it comes to the best RPGs of the past ten years. However, that may change with Kingdom Come: Deliverence 2, which arrives next year and will see the medieval-set RPG expand in bigger and more exciting ways. News writer Craig Donaldson is excited for more people to learn about this series once the sequel drops and can't wait to continue the story of Henry of Skalitz.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance came out in 2017, and it is one of my favorite RPGs of all time. You play as Henry of Skalitz, who is trying to avenge his murdered parents. The game occurs in 15th-century Bohemia, and the medieval open world is rich and breathtaking. Its challenging combat and unique story hooked me for countless hours. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, based on the trailers and gameplay, looks to be a faithful continuation of Henry’s journey, and I can’t wait to immerse myself in that world again in February 2025.

Related The PS6 will look a lot like the PS5 because of one specific limitation Former PlayStation chief Shawn Layden thinks PlayStation's hardware innovation has plateaued and that content is the "real competition."

4 Ghost of Yōtei

Can this long-awaited sequel live up to its predecessor?

Ghosts of Tsushima is one of the most-acclaimed video games of the current era, with its intoxicating blend of substance and style. It's fair to say that many consider the game a masterpiece, which is why hopes are high for the sequel, Ghosts of Yōtei, which was announced in 2024, and will be releasing sometime later this year. TV hardware expert and video game enthusiast Anthony Marcusa is confident that this new title will live up to the original, and can't wait to see where this new story might take gamers:

I don’t need to know much about Ghost of Yōtei to get excited about it because the first entry in the series was so memorable. Ghost of Tsushima was an immersive, invigorating gaming experience blending history and mythology to tell a powerful story. It’s hard for an open world game to stay engaging and new, but GoT managed to stay exciting throughout. Here’s hoping Yōtei can bring all that beauty and excitement while introducing a new compelling tale.

Related 2025 will be the blockbuster year PS5 owners have been hoping for since 2020 Thoughts and prayers for our wallets as 2025 looks like a stacked year on PS5.

3 Sony WH-1000XM6

Though unannounced, headphone enthusiasts are hoping that 2025 will be the year that the long-awaited Sony WH-1000XM6 headsets will finally be announced. Audio expert Chris Hachey mentions how these rumored headphones could improve on an already-stellar product.

The Sony WH-1000XM6 have been rumored for years but there still isn't a set date for when they might come out. A new version of arguably the best over-the-ear headphones on the market is due soon and, if Sony's previous followup release schedule indicates anything, 2025 is the year. The real question is: when is Sony going to release the long-awaited followup and what new features will it have? Better noise-cancellation and water resistance would be ways to improve on the already great WH-1000XM5

2 ASUS 2025 ROG Ally

A great handheld gaming PC gets even better

When it comes to handheld gaming PCs, you really can't do better than the ASUS ROG Ally series . However, the gaming PC-maker may just outdo themselves in 2025 with a new model that just might blow everything else they've made out of the water. Video game and TV contributor Corey Picaro is ready for one specific feature for this new games console.

I’ve had both the original ROG Ally and the ROG Ally X, and I’ve loved them both to the point where I’ve pretty much abandoned gaming on my PS5, so the prospect of an updated ROG Ally in 2025 has me absolutely pumped. Asus is planning a special event at CES in early January built around its ROG products that will hopefully shed more light on the next iteration of the handheld console, but rumors point to the new ROG Ally running on AMD’s new Ryzen Z2 chip. It might even be able to run SteamOS, as well. Let’s just hope they include a trackpad this time too.

1 Nintendo Switch 2

What can we expect from Nintendo's newest?

Though there were a lot of answers when the Pocket-lint team got together to discuss what's next in tech, we all agreed that there is one device we can't wait to see in 2025, and that is the successor to the Nintendo Switch. Pocket-lint Editor-in-Chief Patrick O'Rourke put it like this:

At this point, I just want to see the Switch 2 get officially revealed -- I'm very tired of all the rumors and speculation. Nintendo's home console-portable hybrid has felt positively ancient for years now, and I'd love to see a refresh, even if it ends up being somewhat subtle. Just give me a more powerful chip, revamped Joy-Cons, and a slightly more premium build, and I'm happy. Here's hoping Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom runs smoother on the Switch 2, or as I hope it's called, the Super Switch.

Related These Nintendo Switch 2 leaks are starting to look like the real thing Signs are pointing to an early 2025 reveal for Nintendo Switch 2, based on rumors.