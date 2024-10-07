Key Takeaways Upgrade to Apple iPhone 16 Pro for longer battery life and improved camera capabilities.

Opt for Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds for secure fit and noise cancelation during travel.

Invest in Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for charging multiple devices on the go.

When I was younger, I never really expected to become a traveler, but here I am. Not that I do so frequently -- only two or three times per year -- but when I do, it's usually for a week or two on the opposite side of North America. That's made portable tech unusually important, since I may be nowhere near a wall charger, let alone my oversized gaming laptop.

Everything below is something I've already used on trips, or I'm planning to take during the next one -- being a tech journalist, I'm expected to keep my arsenal pretty fresh. Note, though, that my laptop is conspicuously absent. I only take it with me if I expect to be working, and even then, I can potentially get away with just using my iPad. Traveling lightly helps reduce stress, or so I've found.

1 Apple iPhone 16 Pro

My everyday carry

When I decided to upgrade from the iPhone 13, I chose the iPhone 16 Pro with travel specifically in mind. Battery life was one of the initial draws -- Apple claims the phone is capable of 22 hours of video streaming. That's dubious given the way people use phones in real life, but it's still a massive improvement over the 15 hours the iPhone 13 is rated for.

The 16 Pro is also equipped with a 5x, optically-stabilized telephoto lens, so there should be less frustration when I'm recording vacation memories. I can't count the number of times I've been too far away from scenery or an event stage to make use of a phone's wide-angle lens. Had Apple swapped the regular 16's ultra-wide for a telephoto, I might've bought that instead.

Related The iPhone 16 offers nearly everything I want from a phone Apple's base iPhone is a solid, all-around device that really should feature a 120Hz refresh rate display.

While it might sound trivial, another thing I enjoy is the always-on version of StandBy. The next time I'm stuck at a hotel, the feature should let me treat my iPhone like a portable smart display, complete with voice commands and low-light alarm clock functions. It's much nicer waking up to a dim red iPhone screen in the middle of the night than the antique '90s clocks most hotels seem to offer.

Typically, I don't use my iPhone for watching videos when I'm traveling, but I do use it for many other things. Aside from photos and getting to sleep, that includes the likes of maps, podcasts, translations, and booking reservations.

No matter which phone you have, I recommend slapping on a rugged case. AppleCare+ won't help you much if you're on a cruise near Mexico or racing through a sprawling airport.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro $1000 at Apple

2 Apple Watch Ultra 2

Cutting out travel friction

I'm still wearing an Apple Watch Series 6 as I write this, but I've run down its battery so thoroughly that a refurbished Ultra 2 is already on the way. I went Ultra mostly for the battery life -- I'm tired of having to put a watch into Low Power Mode just to make it to a hotel or Airbnb. I also want something with better outdoor visibility, and extra durability when I'm weightlifting or riding my EUC.

I consider a smartwatch important because it eliminates a lot of small pain points. I can check the time, scan a ticket, reply to messages, or see a local weather forecast without pulling my phone out of my pocket or carry-on bag. While that might seem superficial, it can really make a difference if you're already late for a connection, or you don't want to risk having your phone broken or snatched out of your hand.

Related 6 reasons I'd pick a Garmin Forerunner 965 over an Apple Watch Ultra 2 These premiere watches deliver on so many features, but a few definitely stood out that lets Garmin take the gold.

3 Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

Charging (nearly) everything at once

Anker / Pocket-lint

Airports and hotels tend to be stingy when it comes to power outlets, at least if you've got as many devices as I do. Anker's 3-in-1 station lets me top up my phone, watch, and earbuds simultaneously, and the only thing I need to plug into the wall is a 40W USB-C adapter. When I'm done, the charger itself folds up tight enough to fit in a pocket.

As a bonus, it lets me prop up my iPhone for video and StandBy, so there's less need to lug my iPad along as a bedside device. I chose this particular model because it's a Qi2 charger, not just a MagSafe accessory -- I'll be able to charge Android phones too if I decide to switch ecosystems in a few years.

0:41 Related This budget, waterproof Anker speaker is my perfect audio companion At under $40, Soundcore's original Bluetooth speaker delivers clear audio come rain or shine -- and even in the shower.

4 Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds

Noise cancellation is your salvation

It's trivial to spend a 45-minute flight without headphones, but quite another to do three or four hours. For any flight, I make sure to take a good set of Bluetooth headphones with me, and currently, that's the Jabra Elite 7 Active. It supports multipoint pairing, so I can switch between audio sources with ease.

In daily use, they've got great sound, battery life, and water resistance, but when it comes to travel, the two things I appreciate most are their secure fit and active noise cancellation. I can't afford to have a bud pop out in an airport terminal, and without ANC, it's virtually impossible to watch movies or TV shows a few feet away from a jet engine.

0:40 Related The Noble FoKus Apollo headphones are an audiophile's dream These unique wireless headphones with hybrid dynamic and planar magnetic drivers sound incredible.

I like the Elite 7 Active so much, so it's a shame Jabra is leaving the consumer headphones game. You might want to grab that or the Elite 8 Active while you still can.

5 Valve Steam Deck OLED

The best portable gaming rig

For years, the Nintendo Switch was the traveling gamer's console of choice, but the Steam Deck OLED is where it's at these days. It's far more powerful than the Switch, and has access to the massive library of PC games available on Steam. Not all of them work well on a Steam Deck, but enough of them are Deck Verified that the only advantages of the Switch are its price and Nintendo exclusives. Even then, a Deck may be cheaper in the long run -- Nintendo refuses to discount years-old games, and the Deck ships with a carry case and better internal storage out of the box.

You do have to watch your power usage. While the OLED Deck is rated for three to 12 hours of gameplay, you're more likely to fall on the lower end of that spectrum, especially with demanding 3D titles like Cyberpunk 2077. You should plug in the 45W power adapter whenever possible.

Related Protect your Steam Deck OLED from drop damage with these cases Protect your Steam Deck OLED with the best cases designed to defend against drops, scratches, and general wear & tear.

The fact that it can run games like Cyberpunk at smooth framerates continues to impress me. You might want something like an ASUS ROG Ally X to squeak out the best fidelity, but it's hard to top the price-to-performance ratio of Valve's product.

6 Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 2020)

Barely holding on?

This is the one item I'm considering leaving at home in the future. It's a capable travel companion, don't get me wrong -- it's great for watching movies and TV, and I can work from it if I have to. But it complicates packing and security screening on vacations, and on working trips it's not as capable as a laptop, even with a keyboard case. Apple refuses to give iPadOS Mac-like freedom, so I don't have access to tools like the desktop version of Photoshop.

Really, the main reason to take it along these days is to indulge in entertainment without draining the battery and storage of my iPhone. I don't even care about having a large screen as much. Certainly, I wouldn't complain if someone dropped a new 13-inch OLED Pro on my lap -- but even 11 inches can feel like a burden when you're trying to get through a TSA line as quickly as possible.

Related Do you need an iPad if you have a laptop? As a laptop owner, you might not need a iPad. But, if you do any of these things, you could benefit more than you think from buying one.

7 Anker 622 MagGo battery

Until iPhones last as long as they should

Since smartphone makers abhor the idea of two-day battery life, one of the best investments a traveler can make is buying a battery pack. You might not need one for a short trip, but it can be an absolute must for longer ones. I took my family on a trip to Disney World a few years ago, and my iPhone 13 simply wouldn't have lasted a full day at the park on its own.

I'll only buy something with better specs when my 622 is depleted.

Anker does have packs with better longevity and faster charging, but the 622 is adequate for my needs, and it's thin and light enough that I can keep using my iPhone while it's latched on via MagSafe. There's a folding kickstand if I need it, and because the battery uses MagSafe, it can trigger StandBy. I'll only buy something with better specs (including multi-platform support) when my 622 is depleted.

Your browser does not support the video tag.