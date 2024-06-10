Throw the ties out the window. Well, not really, but buying a dad a tie for Father's Day is such an old school and, quite frankly, impersonal gift that there's almost no way he'll actually be happy about it. If you want a gift that is going to make the dad in your life happy, whether it's your father, father-in-law, stepfather, or husband, you want to give them something they'll actually use. Don't get us wrong. There is a time and a place for a tie, but not when there are so many better and more useful gifts to give.

Obviously, we are interested in the tech gadgets that Dad will also be interested in. There are so many directions you can go in this Father's Day and there are plenty of options to suit all kinds of budgets. Whether he's a music aficionado, a gamer, a car fanatic, a sports guy, or someone with a wide range of hobbies, there are perfect gifts that he's sure to love when he opens them up.

We've handpicked some of our favorite products that we've tested to give you a wide range of choices. Take a look at our picks and consider this tech gift guide for Father's Day our gift to you. Because even though he might not be the easiest person to shop for, he still deserves some thoughtfulness each June.

Best tech gifts for Father's Day in 2024

The bottom line: What is the best Father's Day gift?

If Dad is someone that likes to be up on all the newest devices, the Apple Vision Pro might be worth it for him. It is very expensive, so you may need multiple people to chip in on it for him. But it will give him an AR/VR experience like no other and presents the future of headsets, thanks to the Spatial Computing aspects.

Speaking of viewing experiences, the Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900D is also an expensive purchase, but it is likely the only TV he is going to need to buy for years. The 8K resolution option will only be used more and more as technology advances, making it a step in the right direction, as well as something that can be enjoyed immensely right now.

For a more budget-friendly gift, a Kasa Matter Smart Plug will help automate devices around the house and turn them into smart gadgets. It also monitors energy use to help him keep the electric bill down.

How did I choose these tech gifts for dads?

I picked out these Father's Day tech gifts with a simple rule: if Pocket-lint has tried it and loved it, it made the list. Just cool gadgets that dads will actually get excited about. Whether it’s the latest AR/VR headset for tech-savvy dads or a sleek new record player for music lovers, I made sure these gifts are both fun and practical. It’s all about giving something that’ll make Dad's day and actually get used.