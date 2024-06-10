Throw the ties out the window. Well, not really, but buying a dad a tie for Father's Day is such an old school and, quite frankly, impersonal gift that there's almost no way he'll actually be happy about it. If you want a gift that is going to make the dad in your life happy, whether it's your father, father-in-law, stepfather, or husband, you want to give them something they'll actually use. Don't get us wrong. There is a time and a place for a tie, but not when there are so many better and more useful gifts to give.
Obviously, we are interested in the tech gadgets that Dad will also be interested in. There are so many directions you can go in this Father's Day and there are plenty of options to suit all kinds of budgets. Whether he's a music aficionado, a gamer, a car fanatic, a sports guy, or someone with a wide range of hobbies, there are perfect gifts that he's sure to love when he opens them up.
We've handpicked some of our favorite products that we've tested to give you a wide range of choices. Take a look at our picks and consider this tech gift guide for Father's Day our gift to you. Because even though he might not be the easiest person to shop for, he still deserves some thoughtfulness each June.
How we test and review products at Pocket-lintWe don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.
Best tech gifts for Father's Day in 2024
-
Apple Vision ProFor the tech geek
The Apple Vision Pro is am AR/VR headset that will impress anybody that puts it on. While incredibly expensive, the up-to-date technology is exciting to behold, as the hand and eye tracking is stellar. Spatial Computing is a futuristic look at how to use an AR/VR headset. Using it for entertainment purposes will make him feel like he's watching something from the future.
-
Montrose Record Player and McKinley Bookshelf SpeakersFor the music-loving dad
Want to create a musical oasis for the dad in your life? Using the Montrose record player with McKinley bookshelf speakers is an ideal way to set them up for success. The beautiful hardwood finish will upgrade any listening area and the stereo sound makes any music sound better. Plus, this entire setup won't put a huge dent in your wallet.
-
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless HeadphonesFor dads who need some peace and quiet$328 $398 Save $70
Being a dad can be chaotic and the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones can give dads a break from the noise. They feature stellar active noise cancellation with padded ear cups for long-term comfort. They are easy to pair and allow him to set his preferred sound controls with the Sony Headphones app. The battery life is incredible, lasting for 30 hours on a single charge.
-
Segway Navimow H1500EFor dads who hate mowing
If your dad is tired of going out and mowing the lawn in his white New Balance sneakers, buy him a mower that doesn't need to be pushed. The Segway Navimow H1500N (E in Europe) is one of the best robot mowers on the market and he can map out the lawn in its app and have it cut it the way he likes.
-
Kasa Matter Smart PlugFor the smart home savant$24 $40 Save $16
Make Dad's life easier by connecting the Kasa Matter Smart Plug to devices around the house and turn them into smart home ones. It can connect to almost any smart home ecosystem and it comes in a two-pack with a design that allows them to be stacked on top of one another in an outlet. It keeps an eye on energy usage, helping save money on the electric bill.
-
Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo)For the dad whose phone is always dead$42 $50 Save $8
There are so many dads who are tough to get a hold of because their phone isn't working. The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery is MagSafe and attaches to the back of the phone, charging it in the process. It can also be used as a stand and can charge other devices thanks to the USB-C port. Now he has no excuse for missing texts.
-
Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900DFor dads who love to hog the remote
When Dad wants to watch his shows, he can do it with a Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV. This smart TV will blow him away with the 8K resolution viewing experience. It's easy to mount and is ideal for all kinds of entertainment, including gaming. While it is pricey, the 8K resolution future proofs the need to purchase a new TV for a while.
-
Philips Hue DymeraFor dads who love sitting outside
The Philips Hue Dymera is a smart light that will illuminate the deck, patio, or wherever else Dad likes to hang out. It has two lights with an output of 1,020 lumens at 4000K, meaning they are bright and allow him to sit outside well into the night. They change colors and are compatible with Apple HomeKit for smart home automation.
-
WWE 2K24For the wrestling fan$59 $70 Save $11
If Dad is a massive wrestling fan, he deserves WWE 2K24. This has a massive roster of wrestlers to play as and the detailed graphics make it feel like he's in the ring as a member of a tag team. It's available for PlayStation, Xbox, and PCs and there are more modes than ever to play, making it an entirely different game every time.
The bottom line: What is the best Father's Day gift?
If Dad is someone that likes to be up on all the newest devices, the Apple Vision Pro might be worth it for him. It is very expensive, so you may need multiple people to chip in on it for him. But it will give him an AR/VR experience like no other and presents the future of headsets, thanks to the Spatial Computing aspects.
Apple Vision Pro
The Apple Vision Pro could be the right gadget for Father's Day as there is so much it can do, from entertainment to work and more.
Speaking of viewing experiences, the Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900D is also an expensive purchase, but it is likely the only TV he is going to need to buy for years. The 8K resolution option will only be used more and more as technology advances, making it a step in the right direction, as well as something that can be enjoyed immensely right now.
For a more budget-friendly gift, a Kasa Matter Smart Plug will help automate devices around the house and turn them into smart gadgets. It also monitors energy use to help him keep the electric bill down.
How did I choose these tech gifts for dads?
I picked out these Father's Day tech gifts with a simple rule: if Pocket-lint has tried it and loved it, it made the list. Just cool gadgets that dads will actually get excited about. Whether it’s the latest AR/VR headset for tech-savvy dads or a sleek new record player for music lovers, I made sure these gifts are both fun and practical. It’s all about giving something that’ll make Dad's day and actually get used.