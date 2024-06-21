Key Takeaways Major tech companies are stepping back from smart home tech, but they really shouldn't.

It could do a lot better if companies actively supported and marketed it.

Generative AI has the potential of delivering a Star Trek-like ambient voice assistant.

It's almost tough to remember now, but there was a point several years ago when Apple, Amazon, Google, Samsung, and even Meta seemed deeply committed to smart home tech. New devices were launching frequently, and the companies devoted sizable sections of press events to their respective platforms. Products like smart speakers and thermostats were the Next Big Thing, all controlled via mobile apps and voice assistants.

Their interest hasn't disappeared -- Apple and Google announced new features for HomeKit and Google Home just recently -- but it's obviously on the backburner. The release of first-party hardware has come to a crawl, and Meta has exited the game entirely. Amazon, nominally a market leader, has let Alexa stagnate in terms of both hardware and software. Associated divisions suffered massive job cuts towards the end of 2023, clearly a sign that Amazon's leadership felt things weren't working.

As a specialist in the smart home field, it's hard to shake the view that these companies are missing out not just on the long-time promises of the tech, but what's possible with the latest advances.

How did we get here?

First, let's backtrack a bit. Why would tech giants with billions of dollars retreat from the category?

A major reason is probably the cost of developing hardware and software versus the actual return. Business Insider suggests that Amazon lost billions of dollars on Alexa in 2022, which, if true, is an incredible sum, regardless of whether it helped keep people locked into services like Amazon Prime. The company doesn't try to turn a profit on Echo devices, and hasn't succeeded in other forms of Alexa monetization such as add-on subscriptions. That's a problem given labor and manufacturing costs, not to mention the cloud infrastructure Alexa depends on. We know that Apple does turn a profit on hardware, but its smart home market share is a fraction of its rivals. Finding the right balance appears to be tricky.

The company doesn't try to turn a profit on Echo devices, and hasn't succeeded in other forms of Alexa monetization such as add-on subscriptions.

Then there's the issue of upgrade cycles. People tend to upgrade phones, computers, and tablets every few years, but some smart home accessories can potentially last a decade or longer -- why change out a speaker or thermostat if it still does what you need? That makes growth potential comparatively limited, even if there are always new renters and homeowners arriving on the scene. Other product categories are likely to seem sexier.

Until recently, the platform situation was also convoluted. Products frequently supported just one or two out of the three major platforms (Alexa, HomeKit, and Google Home), and it was easy for buyers to become confused not just by this but by occasionally cumbersome apps and technical obstacles. We're still in that situation in many respects, but some simplifications have helped, including the introduction of Matter for cross-platform compatibility.

The untapped potential of smart home tech

Having said all that, it feels like companies are failing to aggressively market and support what should be attractive technology. A new smartphone may be faster and modestly improve your photos, but things like smart bulbs and light panels can radically alter the look of where you live, and products like smart thermostats can save you money in the long term by reducing energy bills. Smart speakers and displays can do a lot more than play Spotify -- there's a great convenience to being able to ask knowledge questions or control your home without pulling anything out of your pocket.

It feels like companies are failing to aggressively market and support what should be attractive technology.

Maximizing convenience and reducing stress is what drew me to smart home products in the first place. With the right accessories and automations, your home can practically run itself -- a morning routine might open the blinds, turn up the AC, turn on the kitchen lights, and start brewing coffee. If you've got the cash, you can even buy things like security systems, robot lawnmowers, or all-in-one, self-emptying robot mops/vacuums. How could that not be appealing to shoppers in an era full of anxiety-inducing distractions?

The fact that tech giants aren't leaning hard on that point baffles me. One of the keys to success in any industry is identifying the deep-seated psychological wants of your customers and promising to fulfill them. Those promises are usually overblown, of course, but for once we're talking about products that can tangibly increase your quality of life.

We know the pain points

Smart home tech would probably also gain popularity with some improvements, but what's frustrating is that we know what's needed and aren't quite receiving it yet, because it's not a business priority. The biggest flaw is reliable connectivity -- every smart home seems to have one or more accessories that periodically stop responding for no reason. The issue could probably be solved with tweaks to wireless reception, as well as software platforms that put a little more effort into keeping devices talking. HomeKit in particular seems to give up on connections at the drop of a hat.

Companies also need to speed up setup and management. It's getting pretty good in many circumstances -- Alexa can sometimes pair devices in an instant -- but I'm still surprised by the hoops I need to jump through. I dream of a world where every device is paired with a quick NFC scan, and I don't need to go digging through menus to enable Matter sharing or group my TV lights together.

I won't go through every concern here, since you get the idea. With a little more corporate ambition, the hurdles to a seamless smart home could vanish or (more realistically) become marginal.

Where's the generative AI?

What goes beyond baffling into crazy territory is the absence of smart speakers and displays that support generative AI. It's seemingly everywhere else already, but we're missing the obvious use case of a Star Trek-style voice assistant that can speak naturally and fulfill more than one or two basic commands at a time. Generative AI should be the future of the smart home -- so where is it?

We're missing the obvious use case of a Star Trek-style voice assistant that can speak naturally and fulfill more than one or two basic commands at a time.

Amazon has confirmed that it's working on generative AI for Alexa, but hasn't revealed any launch date, or even a cohesive set of features. Apple doesn't have any initial plans to support HomePods or Apple TVs when it launches Apple Intelligence this fall, and we'll probably have to wait for Google to refresh the Nest speaker lineup before we see Gemini there. The Nest Audio is four years old.

To be fair, making AI conversational is a much bigger leap than improving wireless connections. Hallucinations could create a PR disaster, and OpenAI only recently displayed natural conversations in ChatGPT-4o. Given the state of other smart home affairs, though, I can't avoid the thought that the lack of any generative AI functions on smart speakers and displays is more representative of priorities than technical challenges.

What are the prospects for the smart home?

I'm expecting Apple, Amazon, and Google to stay in the race, but I'm not holding my breath for their next-generation devices or assistants. I haven't seen any sign that their focus is shifting back. If anything they seem to be doubling down on more established moneymakers, namely phones and content subscription services. Big American investors demand regular returns, after all.

I am glad that a next generation seems to be happening. There was no guarantee of that, and who knows -- maybe upcoming innovations will reinvigorate the industry. I'm going to cling onto the possibilities of smart home tech for as long as I can.