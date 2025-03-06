If you've watched or read the news lately, there is a good chance you've heard the word "tariff" going around a lot, a tax placed on goods when they're entering the country. The Trump administration has now officially put tariffs on imported goods from China, Mexico, and Canada, with each country responding with retaliatory tariffs against the US.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) released a report in January outlining how tariffs could increase the cost of laptops and tablets by up to 68 percent, video game consoles up to 58 percent, and smartphones up to 37 percent. Acer has already announced a 10 percent price increase on its laptops across-the-board due to tariffs. Best Buy's CEO said that price increases are "highly likely" due to tariffs as well, and Target's CEO echoed a similar sentiment.

There is still a lot of uncertainty about what this could mean for tech prices, and exactly how much certain products will go up in price is unknown. While Black Friday and the holiday season are typically the best times of year to find great tech deals, there are lots of deals going on right now for new tech that you can take advantage of before tariffs potentially impact prices. Here are some great deals on smartphones, laptops, tablets, TVs and more.

20 great tech deals to grab right now

Avoid the effects of tariffs by taking advantage of these deals

Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $1100 $1300 Save $200 The highest-end variant of Samsung's flagship smartphone lineup for 2025, the S25 Ultra ships with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a massive 6.9-inch display, and a quad camera setup. $1100 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S25 $700 $800 Save $100 The base model of Samsung's flagship smartphone lineup for 2025, the S25 features the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 6.2-inch display panel, and a triple camera array. $700 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 8a $399 $499 Save $100 Google's latest midranger handset, with a 6.1-inch display, a 64-megapixel main camera, 8GB of RAM, and the Tensor G3 chip first found on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. $399 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 9 $599 $799 Save $200 Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch display and a familiar design. It supports the addition of a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens to its rear camera array alongside Google Gemini and AI features. $599 at Best Buy

Tablets

Apple iPad (10th Generation) $260 $349 Save $89 The 10th generation iPad may not be the newest iPad now, but it's a powerful entry-level tablet at an unbeatable price. $260 at Amazon

iPad mini (seventh generation) $399 $499 Save $100 Apple's 7th generation miniature-sized iPad, complete with an A17 Pro chip for full-fledged Apple Intelligence support. $399 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE $346 $520 Save $174 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE features a 10.9-inch display and an 8,800mAh battery, great for browsing the web, watching movies, or playing games. $346 at Amazon

OnePlus Pad 2 $480 $550 Save $70 To save $70 on the OnePlus Pad 2, you can use the code LUCKY25 at checkout. The offer is valid until March 16, 2025. $480 at OnePlus (US)

Computers and Laptops