There have been plenty of attempts at so-called lifestyle TVs , from models that rotate from landscape to portrait, and others that roll around for some reason. The only real practical and worthy one, in my opinion, is Samsung's The Frame. This smart TV helped usher in an era of ultra-slim, mountable models that didn't just produce attractive images on screen, but also look great on their own. The Frame offered works of art and other aesthetic images to be displayed when the TV wasn't technically on, enhanced by a stylish frame.

Fortunately, other manufacturers noted its success and made their own as well, so if you're into smart TVs that also look aesthetically attractive, then you have a few options, including a deeply discounted model by TCL . The NXTFRAME, an impressive, if not poorly named QLED smart TV , is nearly half off this weekend, down from $1,500 to $800. Here's why it's worth picking up.

TCL NXTFrame $800 $1500 Save $700 This slim 4K QLED TV is designed to look good when on and off. It features a light wooden frame and art library, as well as Dolby Vision and high native refresh, ideal for consuming varied content. $800 at Amazon

Related 7 signs it's time for a smart TV upgrade You might be tempted to upgrade your TV by newer technologies, a slimmer aesthetic, or, if it's been more than five years.

A bright and beautiful addition to your home

Its stylish design and latest features make for a compelling watch

TCL

TCL NXTFrame Display Technology QLED Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi 5 Refresh Rate 144Hz Resolution 4K HDR? Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, HDR10+ Ports 4x HDMI, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, SPDIF, 3.5mm stereo FreeSync Yes G-SYNC No VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) Yes ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) Yes Screen sizes (inches) 55, 65, 75, 85 Expand

The appeal of this type of lifestyle TV, first introduced by Samsung and essentially copied by others, is its slim, stylish aesthetic and ambient opportunities. TCL's version features a thin, lightly-colored frame, offering a refined, minimalist look that moves away from the standard black of just about every TV available. While the off-white bezels mean you don't get the same borderless effect of other models, you do get something that stands out on the wall when it's turned off. An extensive art gallery offers plenty of options for display when you're not directly watching the TV as well; it also includes an AI art mode as well as the opportunity to showcase personal photos.

Aside from the look, this model still packs in the latest features and innovations you want for watching your favorite titles. As a QLED TV, it boasts bright, vivid colors that offer quality viewing in all environments. It also offers both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, the two top HDR formats, so you'll be compatible with new titles on just about every popular streaming service available. While a high refresh rate and slew of gaming settings make for an ideal console and online gaming experience.

RIP Chromecast: Say hello to the new Google TV Streamer The new entertainment streaming device replaces Chromecast with a slew of updates and innovations.

It's backed by Google TV's operating system, my personal favorite as someone who watches a lot of different titles across a variety of sources and services. It supports the top audio formats, so you'll want to invest in a quality soundbar. Also, make sure you're considering setup and installation; this smart TV is designed to be mounted on the wall, although you do have the option of buying a mobile stand instead.