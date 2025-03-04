Summary At MWC 2025, TCL showcased its NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet and TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G smartphone.

TCL’s new NXTPAPER 4.0 display tech is more eye-friendly. NXTPAPER technology is designed to replicate the look and feel of paper.

The NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet and TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G will be available in the US later this year.

At the MWC 2025, TCL introduced its latest 60 series smartphone lineup along with a next-generation Android tablet featuring the brand's signature NXTPAPER display technology, designed to replicate the appearance and feel of paper.

The TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet boasts an 11.5-inch screen equipped with the latest NXTPAPER 4.0 display tech and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTEK Heli G1100 chipset, accompanied by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Its 8,800mAh battery supports 33W fast charging. The tablet will be available in the US; however, pricing details have yet to be announced. In the EU, it is listed at €249 (approximately $262).

The TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G was initially announced at CES 2025 and will arrive in Canada in May, followed by a launch in the US later this year for $200. The phone features a 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel triple-camera setup on the rear, a 5,010mAh battery, and 256GB of storage. Overall, it offers a solid package for a $200 device. Additionally, it includes an NXTPAPER button that switches the phone to Max Ink Mode, which makes the screen monochrome similar to an E Ink e-reader.

What is NXTPAPER?

TCL also announced six new smartphones at MWC 2025

TCL has been developing NXTPAPER since 2021. This screen technology mimics the look and feel of paper and has similar qualities to an E Ink display found on e-readers. At CES 2025, TCL announced NXTPAPER 4.0, which reduces eye strain and improves visual clarity with lower reflections, glare, and enhanced blue-light filtration. The TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet is the first to receive this screen technology.

Alongside the NXTPAPER Plus tablet and the TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G, TCL unveiled a range of affordable smartphones as part of the 60 series lineup at MWC 2025. These models, available in select international markets, include the TCL 605, 60 SE, 60 5G, and 60R 5G, with prices beginning at €110 (around $115).

The TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G smartphone and the NXTPAPER Plus tablet are set to launch in the US later this year. Additionally, at MWC 2025, Nothing unveiled its new Phone 3a series, while Honor showcased a wide array of new devices.