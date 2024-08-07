Key Takeaways TCL is entering the TVs-as-art trend with the NXTFrame lineup.

Each model sports a magnetic frame, a flush design, and a matte display.

The base model starts at $1,500 for 55 inches.

TCL this week launched a new product line, the NXTFrame, its answer to the trend of TVs as wall art, first kicked off by the Samsung Frame. The base NXTFrame is available in 55-, 65-, 75-, and 85-inch sizes, and is distinguished by the inclusion of a magnetic wooden frame, a flush-mounting design, and above all a matte screen, which helps sell the illusion that you're looking at canvas. There are also multiple gallery options, including curated art, personal photos, and a feature called AI Art.

The TVs themselves are 4K QLED models, with variable refresh rates up to 144Hz, and support for standards like Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and AMD FreeSync Premium. They run on Google TV, with prices starting at $1,500 for 55 inches and running up to $4,000 for 85 inches. Most sizes are available in the US as of this week, but you'll have to wait until September if you want that 85-inch behemoth.

TCL NXTFrame Display Technology QLED Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi 5 Refresh Rate 144Hz Resolution 4K HDR? Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, HDR10+ Ports 4x HDMI, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, SPDIF, 3.5mm stereo FreeSync Yes G-SYNC No VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) Yes ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) Yes Screen sizes (inches) 55, 65, 75, 85 Expand $1499.99 at TCL

TCL is also selling the NXTFrame Pro, but the only difference is the inclusion of a Bang & Olufsen 3.1.2 sound system, which incorporates a soundbar and a wireless subwoofer. That raises the entry price to $2,000 for 55 inches, and the ceiling to $5,000 for 85 inches. You can make things even more expensive by adding a $700 floor stand that lets you roll any NXTFrame model around your living room.

The resurging TVs-as-decoration genre

The Samsung Frame's popularity has spawned other imitators in recent times, such as the Hisense CanvasTV and LG's Posé and Easel models. Sony has even taken to offering an add-on frame for its Bravia TVs.

It used to be common for TVs to be blended into room decor, of course -- prior to the 1990s, many sets were built into giant wood cabinets. The idea has seen a resurgence in recent years, led not just by the Samsung Frame, but by "hiding" TVs like the LG Signature OLED R, which rolls its display away when it's not in use. Companies have even begun showing off transparent TVs, though those are unlikely to become mass-market anytime soon given the costs of the technology involved.