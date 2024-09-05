Key Takeaways TCL's 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G and 50 NXTPAPER 5G are affordable, reading-focused Android devices with anti-glare display tech.

A button-enabled Max Ink Mode turns the screen black and white and mutes notifications for focused reading.

The phones will be available in Europe and Latin America starting at €229 or approximately $254.

If you've been itching for an alternative to the Boox Palma with a bit more smartphone DNA, TCL might just have you covered. The TCL 50 NXTPAPER and PRO NXTPAPER 5G the company is announcing at IFA 2024, combine a smartphone-sized version of TCL's anti-glare display with a dedicated reading mode you can enable at a whim with a physical button, all in one phone / eReader hybrid.

TCL, like Samsung, reaps the benefits of making both displays and devices that use displays. The company might be best known for its televisions, but it's been pushing its NXTPAPER display technology for years at this point, first on tablets, and more recently on smartphones. The TCL 50 NXTPAPER phones seem targeted at a growing crowd of people interested in a less-distracting, slower-paced kind of smartphone. Whether they meet those needs remains to be seen, but here's what we know about TCL's new smartphones so far.

The TCL 50 NXTPAPER phones are ultimately cheap Android devices

It's mostly about the special features of the display

TCL / Pocket-lint

Both the TCL 50 NXTPAPER and the TCL 50 NXTPAPER 5G have TCL's 3rd generation NXTPAPER displays, designed to reduce your exposure to blue light, prevent glare, and automatically adjust their color temperature so you're always getting the best viewing experience.

The phones themselves are standard Android fair, with a hole-punch camera on the front, triple camera lenses on the back, a body with a flat front screen and sides, and a mixture of colorful matte and glossy textures on the back.

The tech specs are nearly identical between the two phones

Close

You'll get a 6.8-inch 120HZ FHD+ display on the TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G, along with 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, a MediaTek 6300 chip, a 108MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro. The main difference with the TCL 50 NXTPAPER 5G is it only ships with 256GB of storage, and it has a weaker 8MP front-facing camera in comparison to the 32MP front-facing camera on the "Pro" model.

Both phones also have a 5010mAh battery, which TCL claims can last up to 26 days when the phone is put into the reading focused Max Ink Mode. For the rest of the specs, refer to the tables below.



TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G TCL 50 NXTPAPER 5G SoC MediaTek 6300 MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Display 6.8-inch, FHD+, 120Hz NXTPAPER display 6.8-inch FHD+ 120Hz NXTPAPER display RAM 8GB of RAM (+8GB RAM expansion) 8GB of RAM (+8GB RAM expansion) Storage 512GB 256GB Battery 5010mAh 5010mAh Ports 3.5mm audio jack, USB-C 3.5mm audio jack, USB-C Operating System Android 14 Android 14 Front camera 32MP f/2.0 camera 8MP f/2.0 Rear camera 108MP f/1.75 main, 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 2MP f/2.4 macro 108MP f/1.75 main, 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 2MP f/2.4 macro Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz and 5Ghz Bluetooth 5.3, 5G, GPS, 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi

Max Ink Mode turns your phone into an eReader

Press the NXTPAPER Key to completely change how your screen looks

TCL / Pocket-lint

The magic trick of these new TCL phones isn't their basic components, though. It's "Max Ink Mode." TCL has included reading-focused modes on NXTPAPER devices before, but Max Ink Mode feels more dramatic on a smartphone. When you toggle the NXTPAPER Key on the side of either phone, Max Ink Mode is enabled, turning the screen black and white, muting notifications, and bringing reading apps front and center.

It's not quite the same thing as using a dedicated E Ink device like the Boox Palma, but it's absolutely better than just downloading some reading apps on your Android phone and crossing your fingers.

It's not quite the same thing as using a dedicated E Ink device like the Boox Palma, but it's absolutely better than just downloading some reading apps on your Android phone and crossing your fingers. TCL's NXTPAPER display is paper-textured and pleasant to look at, and even if it's not as easy on your eyes as E Ink, there are worse ways to avoid buying a dedicated eReader. These seem like sold phones to buy if you want to squeeze in a few more books or articles on your commute home in a pleasant, distraction-free way.

Minor AI productivity features for summarization and transcription

Like every new product in our AI-obsessed present, TCL is also including some new AI features in these new NXTPAPER phones. In partnership with Microsoft, there's a new Text Assistant feature that can translate, summarize, and rewrite text, and a Voice Memo app that can record, transcribe, and summarize any conversation you have in ear shot of your phone.

TCL's new NXTPAPER phones put distraction-free reading first

The TCL 50 NXTPAPER 5G and TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G aren't as flashy as the latest flagship Android phone. You shouldn't buy one of these cheap phones and expect a Pixel 9-level experience. But as an affordable smartphone, they stand out because of their commitment to one big idea, in this case reading without eye strain.

The TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G will be available in Europe and Latin America for €229 or approximately $254. The TCL 50 NXTPAPER 5G, meanwhile, will only be available in Europe, for the same price of €229.