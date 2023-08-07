Picture this: you've just finished eating breakfast with the family. You've still got to get the kids ready for school, but you've noticed that there's a tonne of crumbs underneath and around the table. You don't want the dog to vacuum them up, and you don't have time to stop and clean. Roborock to the rescue.

Thanks to Roborock's accurate and intelligent mapping and intuitive app, you can simply tell your Roborock vacuum to focus on a specific area, like the dining room. Whether you have a vac and mop, or vacuum/mop only, you can rest assured that the mess your kids made at breakfast will be cleaned up before you return home.

But that's not all this clever smartphone app by Roborock can do.

What is Roborock?

Roborock, established in July 2014, stands as a pioneering force in the realm of home robotics and appliances. Its commitment to innovation ensures Roborock's product line is always striving to be better. This shines through in its array of robotic, cordless, and wet/dry vacuum cleaners that have redefined the way people maintain their living spaces.

Central to Roborock's ethos is the philosophy of designing solutions that address real-life challenges. With an unwavering focus on problem-solving, every Roborock product is meticulously crafted to enrich the lives of its customers, making daily chores easier, and freeing up more time for what truly matters.

Key advantages of the Roborock app

The Roborock app offers a host of advantages that enhance the overall user experience and streamline the management of Roborock's home cleaning devices. By addressing pain points experienced by its customers, the app has become a must-have companion for those seeking efficient and hassle-free cleaning solutions.

Here are just some of the benefits of using the Roborock app:

Intuitive control and scheduling

The intuitive interface allows users to control their Roborock vacuum cleaners with ease. Through the app, customers can effortlessly start, pause, or stop cleaning sessions, adjust cleaning modes, and even control the device remotely from anywhere.

In addition, the app allows users to schedule cleaning sessions at their convenience, ensuring that the cleaning process aligns perfectly with their daily routines. This is especially useful if you want to keep your home clean while you're on vacation, or need to pause cleaning while you have a Zoom meeting.

Real-time monitoring

Keeping customers in the loop, the Roborock app offers real-time monitoring of cleaning progress. Users can track the robot's movement, view a live map of the cleaned areas, and identify any missed spots. This feature ensures users have complete visibility and can be confident in the thoroughness of the cleaning process.

So, if you have a party planned for later, you can make sure your Roborock vacuum has cleaned the spots you want to be prioritised.

Customised cleaning

The app offers users the ability to tailor cleaning preferences according to their specific needs. With customisable cleaning zones, no-go areas, and power settings, users can direct the robot to focus on high-traffic areas or avoid delicate furniture and carpets. This is especially useful if you have children and/or pets who might leave objects in certain rooms like the kitchen or play area.

Multi-device control

For users with multiple Roborock devices, the app provides seamless multi-device control. Users can effortlessly manage and switch between various Roborock models, all within the same app. No need to download multiple apps or struggle adding devices.

So if you have your robot vacuum cleaning the bedrooms upstairs, and your robot vacuum/mop focussing on the kitchen tiles, you can control both of these from one easy to access place.

The Roborock app regularly receives updates and enhancements, ensuring that users don't miss a beat. These updates bring new features, performance improvements, and bug fixes, enhancing the longevity and functionality of their Roborock devices.

Smart home integration

Designed to integrate seamlessly with popular smart home platforms like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, it's easy to control your Roborock devices using existing smart home technology. This integration enables users to control the robotic vacuum cleaner through voice commands, further simplifying the cleaning process.

For example, you can say “Hey Google, clean the kid's bedroom”. Then you can sit back, relax, and let Roborock take control.

The Roborock app makes managing and using your Roborock devices a breeze. The app's continuous improvements and smart features reaffirm Roborock's commitment to providing practical, efficient, and innovative solutions for its valued customers.

Roborock: an efficient cleaning solution for everyone

No matter whether you live in a large family home, or have multiple floors, kids, or pets, Roborock's range of robotic vacuums and mops can help to keep you on top of your home's cleaning.

Thanks to Roborock's intelligent obstacle avoidance system, you can rest knowing that your robot vacuum isn't going to dent your furniture, fall down the stairs, or suck up trailing wires. And, if you need to locate your Roborock device, you can easily find its location using the app.

In addition to its multitude of features, the Roborock app also offers advanced settings like child lock, do not disturb, and off-peak charging. You can also easily keep an eye on your robot's sensors, brushes, filters, and so on.

Invite Roborock into your life and enjoy a hassle-free cleaning experience that works for any type of user. Download the Roborock app and get started today!