Amazon Smart Plug $13 $25 Save $12 Grab the Amazon Smart Plug for just $13 and gain control of the devices in your house whether you're at home or away. $13 at Amazon

Whether you are trying to save on energy bills or wanting to schedule tasks such as turning the lights and air-conditioning on before you get home from work, Amazon's Smart Plug is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to get started. You don't need to be a tech whizz either because the Smart Plug is 'Certified for Humans' which is Amazon's way of saying that it's easy to set up - through the Alexa app on your smartphone or with an Echo, Fire TV, or Sonos One device. You can control household devices with the Smart Plug via the smartphone app or with voice commands for just $13 which gives a handy $12 saving off the $25 RRP (Recommended Retail Price).

Why should you take advantage of this Smart Plug deal?

A 48 per cent saving is never something to sniff at but what really makes the Amazon Smart Plug a no-brainer is its ease of use. No longer will you need to get up to power on the desk lamp, fan, or TV, just issue a voice command (or open the app and tap) and let Alexa take the strain for you. Besides saving money by cutting down on the energy being consumed by devices on standby, you've also got the ability to set a schedule for when you want the porch light to switch off or perhaps even turn the electric blanket on in preparation for going to sleep.

While there are a myriad of reasons for using a smart plug such as Amazon's, the ability to control energy usage as well as schedule when certain devices power on or off is inherently useful. You'll also find new ways to use the Smart Plug the longer you have it, before long you might find that you need one for every outlet, and no one would blame you for buying multiple Amazon Smart Plugs at just $13 apiece.