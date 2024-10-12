Key Takeaways TikTok pioneered short-from video content, inspiring clones on Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat.

An annoying algorithm quirk often refreshes the For You page, causing videos to vanish mid-watch.

To recover lost video after an unwanted refresh, follow this simple guide.

TikTok -- whether you love to love it, or you love to hate it, there's simply no denying the cultural relevance afforded to the young social media juggernaut. Putting aside the late Vine app, TikTok has successfully pioneered short form video content, taking the world by storm in the process. These days, you'll find TikTok clones in the form of Instagram Shorts, YouTube Reels, Snapchat Spotlight, among others.

This layout of short form videos within a vertically scrolling list has usability perks, to be sure, but one particular annoyance has cropped up: a trigger-happy algorithm that's all too eager to refresh your For You page. There's a good chance you've experienced this near universal frustration within your own scrolling sessions. Consider this scenario: you've stumbled upon an interesting or entertaining video, only to have it whisked away before you've had the chance to watch it, forever lost within the algorithmic annals of TikTok.

Thankfully, there's a secret under-the-radar weapon within TikTok that you need to know about, as highlighted by user LaurenLizzzbeth. Here's how to easily recover that rogue For You page video that has seemingly vanished right before your eyes.

How to recover For You page videos that have disappeared after a TikTok refresh

It's surprisingly easy to reunite with lost TikTok videos

ROCCO STOPPOLONI and Solen Feyissa on Unsplash

If a surprise or unwanted refresh has left you without the TikTok video you were planning on watching, then follow this one simple step:

Swipe upwards a single time on your For You page.

Yes, that's it -- it's really that simple. TikTok is intelligent enough to provide easy access to the previous video you were watching, even after an accidental For You page refresh.

Other social media platforms should implement this feature as soon as possible

Instagram, Snapchat, and others -- please take note

Social media companies have historically had little reservations when it comes to blatantly copying feature sets from one another. Just take a look at the proliferation of stories, for example, or the so-called TikTokification of competing video sharing platforms.

And so, I humbly ask all social media giants, that in order to end the plague of algorithmically losing access to home page videos, you please play the copycat game just this one last time. In the meantime, I'll be patiently waiting, scrolling through Pocket-lint's TikTok page and armed with the knowledge that I'll never lose access to a video on the platform ever again.