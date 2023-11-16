Amazojn Fire TV 40" 2-Series Amazon Fire TV 40" 2-Series $180 $250 Save $70 This full HD TV is simple to set up, with access to Amazon's massive library of content along with any other streaming service you subscribe to. The Alexa remote lets you use voice commands to control the TV as well as other networked smart home appliances. $180 at Amazon

Amazon's move into smart TVs makes a lot of sense. They already have experience making displays for tablets and the like, and with an in-house streaming service, it's a smart move to also make a little money on the devices they stream. They've quickly carved out a niche in budget-friendly displays with solid picture quality and cool bonus features, and right now you can get a 40-inch UHD smart TV for just $180.

Why you should grab an Amazon Fire 2-Series smart TV this Black Friday

There are dozens of brands competing in the smart TV space, and most of them offer pretty similar features. Choosing a model really often comes down to price, and that's where Amazon is tough to beat. A 40-inch UHD display for under two hundred bucks isn't something that comes around very often.

The 2-series, as Amazon's budget TV line, isn't going to wow anybody as the centerpiece of a home theater system. Instead, think of it as an all-purpose performer that's great for a guest room or other location. It does everything you need without a lot of bells and whistles. That said, there are some nice features, including a robust selection of ports for all of your audio and video needs.

Amazon's Fire TV OS is one of the best smart TV systems out there, with easy-to-navigate menus and simple ways to add new apps, connect to your home Internet and more. Additionally, Alexa voice controls make the included remote a useful tool for interfacing with your smart home network. If you're hunting for a budget TV that still boasts full HD resolution and a nice big screen, this is the one to pick up.

