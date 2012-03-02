ZTE PF100 quad-core tablet pictures and hands-on

Okay, let's start with the obvious. The ZTE PF100 is a fugly tablet. There, we've said it. Its faux-metallic edges look more rusty than sharp and the back panel makes it look like a 1980s' calculator.

The build quality is pretty cheap looking and feeling and - as we weren't given exact device dimensions (and the bigger boys snapped our ruler) - we'll have to use our own carefully selected words to describe its size and weight attributes. We'll go for "fat" and "heavy".

So, now we've got the negatives out of the way, we can concentrate on its good points. And there are plenty to talk about, luckily.

First, it's worth noting that under its ugly chassis, the PF100 is an absolute monster of a tablet. Powered by a quad-core Nvidia Tegra 3 T30S 1.5GHz CPU, this 10.1-inch tab also boasts 1GB of DDR2 RAM and runs the new ZTE UI Miflavor on top of Android 4.0 without any bother.

It breezed through the tasks that we set it, such as playing a couple of graphic-hungry games and watching a bit of HD video. It may not be 1080p but the 1200x800 WXGA display certainly looked crisp enough.

The PF100 also boasts both front (2-megapixel) and back (5-megapixel) cameras, the rear one with auto-focus, and there are connectivity options galore including HSPA+ (down: 28Mbps, up: 76Mbps), GPS (A-GPS), Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and HDMI. There is also Dolby Mobile sound built in, although we couldn't really hear the benefit of this in the booming exhibition centre.

Miflavor is fairly unobtrusive so it doesn't take away from the natural feel of Ice Cream Sandwich on a bigger device and there's still access to stuff like the Tegra zone to grab your optimised games.

No word on when (or indeed if) the ZTE PF100 will be hitting the UK. We'll let you know if we hear more info.