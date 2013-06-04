Toshiba Excite Pro and Excite Write pictures and hands-on

Toshiba has announced three new Android tablets, bringing the Excite range to the UK. While the Excite Pure occupies the entry-level spot, it's the Excite Pro and the Excite Write that are likely to draw your attention.

The Excite Pro and the Write are essentially the same tablet, but the Write is further enhanced over the Pro with a digitiser layer and pen - meaning it will let you scribble notes, convert those to text and let you share, with Toshiba's TruNote application offering a range of functions.

However, with both tablets offering the same design, there's no space for the pen: it isn't an integrated stylus as you'll find on those devices in the Samsung Galaxy Note range.

The design is perhaps the area that raises the first few concerns with the Excite Pro and Write. The silver plastic back, finished to be textured and grippy, might feel nice enough, but is somewhat removed from the luxury of the Sony Xperia Tablet Z's finish.

Where both the Toshiba Excite tablets shine, however, is in the display. High-resolution tablet displays are becoming a reality, with these tablets offering a sharp 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution.

The results on a 10.1-inch display are hugely impressive, with the sample photos and video we viewed looking rich and full of detail. That resolution matches the Nexus 10, one of our favourite tablets, and we're duly impressed.

There are also Harmon Kardon speakers, which promise impressive audio, although on the exhibition floor at the launch event we couldn't really give them a fair test. We'll examine them in more detail when we get the tablets in for a full review.

Sitting at the core of these two tablets is the quad-core Nvidia Tegra 4 chipset, with 2GB of RAM and 16 or 32GB of internal storage. There's also the option to add microSD storage, so it's easy to expand if you need to.

You also get HDMI and all the normal connections, and the rear camera gives you an 8-megapixel sensor, so we'd expect it to be fairly capable.

The tablets measures 260.7 x 178.9 x 10.5mm and weigh 632g, which is towards the weighty end of the tablet spectrum.

However, priced at £349, the Toshiba Excite Pro is more expensive than the excellent pure Android Nexus 10. Whilst arguably there's more power on offer, as well as added connectivity benefits, the design doesn't feel as advanced, even if the display will be competitive.

The Excite Write will set you back £499, which is £100 more than the aging Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1, but offers a better display, newer hardware and Android 4.2. The option to write will bring a range of benefits, although we didn't have the opportunity to fully explore them.

There is also a clever Toshiba Keyboard Cover, which will give you a Bluetooth keyboard and case, but we're not sure how much it will cost.

The Toshiba Excite Pro and Write will be available at launch exclusively from Currys and PC World.