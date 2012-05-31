Toshiba AT300 pictures and hands-on

The AT300 is the latest Android tab to roll out from Toshiba. Announced last week, we got the chance to have a quick play with the new Nvidia Tegra 3 tablet, which launches running Android 4, Ice Cream Sandwich.

The tablet, which will be known as the Toshiba Excite 10 in the US, is only 8.95mm thick and measures 260.6 x 178.9mm. It weighs 590g, which puts it alongside the likes of the Motorola Xoom 2.

In the hand the Toshiba AT300 feels solid enough, even if it lacks the exciting design of the aforementioned Xoom 2, or the wow factor of the new iPad. It features a Corning Gorilla Glass display on the front, with an aluminium textured shell on the rear.

The waistband running around the edges offers up all the ports and connections. You get a full-sized SD card slot, ideal for those who want to whip the card out of their digital camera to preview photos with minimal messing around.

You also have Micro-USB, micro HDMI and a combined headphones/mic socket. There is a dock connector on the bottom, along with two speaker openings. SRS audio enhancement is in place the boost the quality of the audio output.

There are both front and rear cameras in place: the front camera offers 2-megpixels, ideal for checking yourself out or video calling; the rear camera clocks in at 5-megapixels and is supported by an LED flash.

Sitting at the core of the Toshiba AT300 is the Nvidia Tegra 3 chipset, offering plenty of quad-core power to satisfy your app needs. It is capable of 1080p output via the HDMI, perfect for sharing movies. 1GB of RAM sits in support and in our exploratory prods, everything seemed to run nice and smoothly.

Toshiba has made a few visual tweaks to Ice Cream Sandwich, but nothing much to mention, so this is pretty much a native experience with the addition of some preloaded apps and services.

The display is prone to fingerprints and is very glossy, so this might not be the best tablet for using outdoors in bright conditions. The 10.1-inch display offers a typical 1280 x 800 pixel resolution, so is reasonably crisp, but obviously doesn't match latest offering from Apple when it comes to sharpness.

Toshiba claim that the battery will give you 10 hours of mixed play time. Of course we can't corroborate this from our short play. We'll be able to bring you all the details of living with the new tablet once we've worked up our Toshiba AT300 review.

The tablet will be available in June 2012 and will cost you £329 for the 16GB version, or £379 for 32GB.