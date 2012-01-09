Toshiba Excite X10 pictures and hands-on

When it comes to confusing product launches, Toshiba leads the way. But, if you're going to produce the "the world's thinnest and lightest tablet", why be boring and give it just one name? Multiple monikers and multiple launches are the way forward....

That must be the thinking, anyway, as the Toshiba Excite X10 has just become official over in the US of A at CES.

But the X10 is anything but new. It's a 10.1-inch tab that weighs just 558g and is a Victoria Beckham-esque 7.7mm thin. Sound familiar? Indeed it does because these are the exact same measurements given for the Toshiba AT200 that was announced back in September over in Berlin at IFA. And also the same dimensions that the Toshiba Regza AT700 boasted of when announced in October at CEATEC in Japan.

Ambiguity and disappointment, when it comes to Toshiba's tablets, is always guaranteed. If you cast your mind back there was the troubled tale of the Toshiba Folio with its non-Flash, non-Android market and high return rate troubles, followed by the the Regza/Thrive/AT100 device that, although offered a number of connectivity options, failed to live up to the company's expectations and also baffled us name-wise.

The Regza AT700, AT200, Excite X10 or whatever you want to call it, is a fantastically svelte tablet however, that feels incredibly light in the hand. We also love the shiny metallic textured back that makes the X10 easy to hold in one hand.

But, with pricing starting at $530 for the 16GB version and $600 for the 32GB version, Toshiba may have priced its skinny tab out of contention. It does pack a capacitive LCD with a HD 1280x800 (16:10) resolution and micro-USB, micro-HDMI and a microSD ports but Android 3.2 (ICS on the way, apparently) and a dual core 1.2GHz TI OMAP 4430 processor mean that there are far more attractive 10-inch Android tabs available for less money.

It all looked so rosy back in September when Tosh was boasting the skinniest tab in town but it looks like it may have ballsed up with its tablet offerings....again.