Samsung ATIV Tab 3 pictures and hands-on

Samsung is continuing its trend of having a tablet device of every shape, size and type available to the discerning customer, with the Samsung ATIV Tab 3 being similar in style to the company's existing ranges, but with Windows 8 installed. In fact, it looks remarkably like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1. It even has the S Pen.

Essentially, what it boils down to is whether you would prefer the Windows 8 experience rather than Android. We have to say, we quite like the way Windows 8 works on the device Pocket-lint saw before Samsung's big London Galaxy and ATIV event. Especially considering its waistline and weight.

Samsung boasts that, at just 550g and 8.2mm thick, the 10.1-inch ATIV Tab 3 is the thinnest Windows 8 tablet out there, and we're certainly not arguing.

It comes with an Intel Atom Z2760 processor and 2GB of RAM and from our very brief play, it moves smoothly and speedily. There is 64GB of storage on board and a microSD card slot, while a micro HDMI output allows it to send images to a larger display.

Samsung clearly is pitching the ATIV Tab 3 at the student/home business market, as the tablet comes with Microsoft Office Home & Student Edition pre-installed, and the added S Pen can be used with in-built handwriting recognition software. S Note 2.0, the company's latest suite of stylus-friendly software is included, and SideSync, the PC software that can sync with a smartphone and share files/mirror its abilities on screen is present here too.

The screen is only HD rather than Full sadly, at 1366 x 768, but battery life is claimed to be up to 10 hours in use. The camera too is HD (720p).

We'll be testing the Samsung ATIV Tab 3 when it nears launch later this year. Price is yet to be announced.