  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Tablets
    3. >
  3. Tablet reviews
    4. >
  4. Samsung tablet reviews

Samsung Ativ Smart PC pictures and hands-on

|
1/13 Pocket-lint
Samsung Ativ Smart PC
Which Apple iPad is best for you? iPad mini vs iPad vs iPad Pro
Which Apple iPad is best for you? iPad mini vs iPad vs iPad Pro

With Windows 8 being the talk of the town (in some quarters), we're not surprised to see a Windows 8 tablet or two from Samsung. But this isn't a just a tablet, it's a Smart PC.  

And what's a Smart PC? Well, it's a bit like an Asus Transformer, or very like the Asus Vivo Tab, launched today at IFA 2012 in Berlin.

It uses a detachable keyboard to bring a more traditional Qwerty computing experience to a tablet, while keeping things as portable as you might want a Windows 8 tablet to be. The keyboard dock is nice however, and although the Asus Vivo Tab feels a little more premium, you can't argue with having a choice.

The 11.6-inch display has multi-touch support which works naturally with Windows 8. Not content with keyboard and touch, the S Pen control method - like the Note 10.1 and just announced Note 2 - is also thrown in for good measure, bringing a little variety to your input options.

There are two variants of the Ativ Smart PC. The standard Ativ Smart PC is 9.9mm thick and uses an Atom processor; the Ativ Smart PC Pro is larger at 11.9mm thanks to its more powerful i5 processor. It's difficult to judge the difference in performance between the two with so little time to test them.

samsung ativ smart pc pictures and hands on image 5

Design-wise, the Ativ is packed tight with connections. The keyboard forms the base of things, with two USB 2.0 ports, one 3.0 capable port on the tablet itself. There is also mini HDMI and microSD support.

It certainly feels right, with a decent keyboard experience, but only time will tell if the smaller form factor with Windows 8 really works and if Samsung can challenge Asus with its alternative Vivo Tabs.

PopularIn Tablets
Amazon update adds Alexa Drop Ins and Announcements to Fire HD 8 and HD 10 tablets
Best Apple deals for Christmas 2018: New Mac Mini, iPad, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro bargains
Google Pixel Slate review: Notebook power, notebook feels
Best tablet deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Apple, Amazon Fire and other tablet bargains
Amazon Fire 7 vs Fire HD 8 vs Fire HD 10: Which Fire tablet should you buy?
Want a new iPad or Mac? Now you can buy one directly from Apple on Amazon
Comments