Samsung Ativ Tab pictures and hands-on

Which Apple iPad is best for you? iPad mini vs iPad vs iPad Pro
Which Apple iPad is best for you? iPad mini vs iPad vs iPad Pro

The Samsung Ativ Tab is the most traditional of the tablets unveiled in the Ativ range. Pegged as a Windows 8 alternative to the Note 10.1, it's designed to provide a Windows PC experience on a tablet. So how does it handle in practice?

With a 10.1-inch display and weighing just 570g, it is reasonably light. Lighter than the new iPad, however the Asus Vivo Tab RT weighs in at 520g, for a similar spec device.

The plastic finish perhaps lacks the metallic sheen that Asus bring to their rival device, but we guess the telling factor will be in price when both devices come to market.

samsung ativ tab pictures and hands on image 5

Inside is a dual-core 1.5GHz processor, two cores less than the likes of the Note 10.1. On the show floor it's difficult to get a sense of performance, but from what we've seen, it's a pretty slick device.

USB 2.0 and micro HDMI ports are nice to see on a tablet and re-inforce the fact that this is a proper Windows device. As for the rest, the tablet has a 5-megapixel camera on the rear and a 1.9-megapixel one on the front. Keeping it all running is an 8200mAh battery.

There's plenty more to explore in the world of Windows 8 RT tablets and we'll be sure to bring you all the news ahead of the October launch.

Like the Ativ Tab? Windows 8 on a tablet tempting? Let us know!

