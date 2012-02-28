Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 pictures and hands-on

If you thought it was hard trying to keep up with all of the Samsung Galaxy handsets, then the same company's tablets are going to be just as much of a headache. Pocket-lint met the latest at Mobile World Congress 2012 in the very large shape of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1.

The new, bigger Note runs on Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich and features a 1.4GHz dual-core processor and HSPA+ connectivity. Screen resolution is WXGA (1280x800) and it comes with a 3-megapixel camera on the back and a 2-megapixel for video calling on the front. That screen, much like that of the Samsung Galaxy S WiFi 4.2 we saw earlier at the show, is still quite the treat to behold despite not being blessed with any kind of Super AMOLED technology.

The stylus is where it starts getting interesting. Put pen to screen and you're suddenly aware of just how fat and imprecise your fingers are and - even when you're not looking for pin-point accuracy - swishing large items by with the little tool becomes rather addictive. But it's really in the apps where it comes in most useful.

At any place on the interface, you can call up the memo pad and write a note freehand to keep for later. Any document or presentation can be annotated and mailed back to the sender and there's handwriting recognition software to make your scrawls sit nice and neatly in lines. It didn't do very well with our particular style, but that might be down to using a keyboard for too many years.

Where the pen is undeniably good is with the embedded apps like Adobe Photoshop Touch and Adobe Ideas. Getting that precise control of your image really starts to give you the natural, artistic feel that Samsung is hoping for from its Note range.

The Note 10.1 will come in three sizes - 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB - and have a 7000 mHa battery, which should give it plenty of juice to power the screen and the pen as well as the two forward-facing external speakers at the short ends of the tablet.

It also comes with the Learning Hub in the TouchWiz UI to go along with the games and social ones. The hub itself has some very decent content to choose from - much of it free - with books, lectures, videos and all sorts to give the education a multimedia experience rather like a modern version of Encarta. Everything within, of course, can be annotated too.

The Galaxy Note 10.1 will come in a choice of black and white along with slots for your SIM and microSD cards. Price and arrival are less clear for the moment.