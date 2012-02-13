  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 (7.0) pictures and hands-on

Well, we have to admit that we didn't see this one coming. After more size alterations than a bride-to-be with an eating disorder, the official sequel to the Samsung Galaxy Tab is here - the Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 (7.0).

Unveiled by the Korean company over in Prague at its 2012 European Forum, the Galaxy Tab 2's spec-sheet suggests a mid-level entrant from Sammy, rather than one to sit on the Galaxy Tab top table. And that's because it's rocking a (still more than capable) dual-core 1GHz processor rather than the 1.2GHz dual-core chip in the Galaxy Tab 7.0 Plus or the awesome 1.4GHz dual-core engine of the Galaxy Tab 7.7.

The display isn't one to rival Samsung's top models either; it's a 7-inch WSVGA (1024x600) PLS TFT one, so no Super AMOLED HD fun. However, it does have one USP to set it apart from the rest of the Galaxy Tab bunch - Android Ice Cream Sandwich out of the box.

Over at the Forum, Pocket-lint took the Android 4.0.3 machine for a spin and we have to say it performed brilliantly and we loved the new Hub Widget that lets you see all your Samsung digital content in one place, including the new Samsung Video Hub.

In terms of build quality, it feels very comfortable in the hand and has more in common with it's 10.1 and 8.9 cousins than it does with its predecessor thanks to the curved edges and shiny greyish back. And, despite it not being Super AMOLED, the display held up well under the bright lights of the Prague Congress Centre.

It packs a decent camera on the back (for a tablet); 3-megapixel with a VGA option on the front as well. There are going to be three size options (all 1GB of RAM) when it lands - 8, 16 and 32GB.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 (7.0) will hit the shops in March. A knowing smile from a Samsung rep indicated to Pocket-lint that they'll be more size options coming along soon after.

