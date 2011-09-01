Samsung Galaxy Note hands-on

It's hard to know exactly how to describe the Samsung Galaxy Note. It's not a smartphone, it's not a tablet, in fact, it's probably more like a media player, but boy does it do much much more.

For starters, it has a meaty 5.3-inch screen - a Super AMOLED one at that. And we can happily reveal that it is by far the most gorgeous mobile device screen we've seen. It pings with a colourfield so vibrant that your eyes will be thanking you for months.

However, that's not the Note's major USP...

Nope, the Note is suitably named, as well as being an Android Gingerbread (2.3.5) device, it comes with a stylus and applications that - in HTC Flyer style - combine to allow you to scribble, jot, doodle and sketch to your heart's content. But rather than a capacitive affair, as found with styli for the iPad and Samsung's own Tab series, the Note's pen is much more like a, er, pen.

For starters, it is capable of drawing or writing in different weights of line depending on how much pressure is used. In many ways, in use it reminds us of a professional light pen for a PC, and we can see the whole kit and caboodle appealing to creatives and artists from the bat.

The only downside, at present, is that the software is clearly not finished yet. There's S-Memo, which allows you to scribble on a virtual notepad, but it sometimes suffers from glitches and can also be hampered by the on-screen line staggering behind the physical pen strokes. We're sure, though, that come release it will be fixed.

In addition, there's an SDK available for developers to create their own apps for use with the stylus. And then we reckon the capabilities of the Note will be better realised.

At present, however, it is bursting full of potential and, if nothing else, is a beautiful looking personal media player and pocket-sized portal to the world wide wonderweb.

Pricing and release date are yet to be announced. Watch out for Pocket-lint's First Look Review soon.