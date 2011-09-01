Samsung Series 7 Slate PC pictures and hands-on

You might scratch your head at the name of the Slate PC Series 7, but we can see the logic, even if it ends up being a bit of a mouthful. The idea is to separate this "slate PC" from Samsung’s existing line of Galaxy Tabs.

In reality, yes, this is a Windows 7 tablet and although we’ve seen similar concepts before from the likes of Acer, Samsung has applied a dab of design magic and come up with something all the more compelling.

The "slate" itself gives you screen measuring 11.6 inches, so it is a little large in the hand and weighing in at 860g, it’s noticeably heavier than your average Android tablet or iPad. It feels well built though, like it will happily survive being lugged with you on your business travels.

Windows 7 tablets don’t offer the best user experience for touch, so Samsung has taken two moves to make things more user friendly. The first of these is the inclusion of a stylus. Yes, we know that’s usually an indicator that something isn’t as slick as it should be, but this isn’t just a prodding rod. It offers Wacom-style features, like pressure sensitivity, so it isn’t just for working Windows, it offers a range of creative opportunities too.

The second move is the inclusion of its own customised interface. We’ve seen Samsung add TouchWiz to all manner of devices in the past, and this looks to be a similar case. Although there aren’t really apps for Windows, Samsung has worked with Microsoft to deliver some core services, like Twitter or music player.

It is more compelling than some of the skins on Windows we've seen elsewhere, but the "app" offering looks a little light and you could always add shortcuts to your desktop to access those features. Microsoft's cooperation in this area perhaps indicates where Windows tablets will move in the future, however.

The tablet comes equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, so this isn’t just a bumped-up netbook, it’s a deconstructed notebook. You get an SSD drive internally and 4GB RAM, which should be more than enough to keep you working on the move.

The "slate" part of the package is only the start however, as Samsung is including a dock, equipped with more serious connectivity like HDMI, along with a Bluetooth keyboard. Both the keyboard and the dock feel substantial and well made, essentially turning the tablet into a full Windows 7 computer.

The thing that really stands out about the new Samsung Series 7 Slate PC is the quality. All the parts feel like premium components. We’re not totally convinced that you’ll choose the Slate PC over one of the new Series 7 700Z, but at least it's a device that looks and feels good in the hand.

The Samsung Series 7 Slate PC can be yours from £999 and, as always, we will be giving it a thorough testing as soon as it hits the shelves.