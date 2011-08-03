Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 Book Cover hands-on

We've reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 on Pocket-lint already, so are well prepared for the device's UK-wide release tomorrow (4 August), but are you? For example, have you considered what accessories you're going to match with the Android (Honeycomb) 3.1 device, whether that be a Keyboard Dock or, more importantly, a protective case?

Of course, like with any equivalent product, the Galaxy Tab 10.1 has an official sleeve on sale, named, by Samsung, the Book Cover. However, to us it's more like a folder to keep your tablet in, as there is an extra magnetic flap that wraps around the device and keeps it snug.

The tablet clips into the interior of the case, which is made of smoked plastic and only comes in one colour (at present): black. It isn't as blokey as it sounds though, more business professional, but it is as far removed from Apple's iPad 2 Smart Covers, with their wacky colours and space suit material, as can be. Functionality and practicality are the orders of the day for Samsung.

The back has holes for the rear-facing camera lens. Plus, there's a hole for the headphone socket. The rest of the design is solid and dependable, and you certainly get the idea that your tablet is housed safely.

There's also an indented slot on the rear, that couples with the main flap when being used in stand mode. We did find that this slips often, but it made little difference to its rigidity.

To be honest, there's not much else to say about it, after all, it's only a cover. But it is extremely well made, and there are nice design touches that go some way to justify its £60 price tag.

If that does seem pricey, what value would you put on a scratchless screen?