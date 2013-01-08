  1. Home
The Panasonic 4K 20-inch Windows 8 tablet, why not? We go hands-on

Panasonic has detailed a new 4K 20-inch tablet at its keynote presentation at CES in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The new giant tablet (18.7 x 13.1 x .4-inches and 5.3lbs) is aimed at the professional market like architects, photographers, movie makers and even showrooms a spokesman for the company told Pocket-lint rather than the consumer looking to surf the internet on the sofa.

Running Windows 8 the 4K tablet will come with a 20-inch IPS panel delivering a resolution of 3840 x 2560 with an aspect ratio of 15:10.

Powered by an Intel Core i5 3427U vPro 1.8Ghz processor it also packs NVIDIA GeForce graphics, 4GB of RAM - upgradable to 16GB and a 128GB SSD for storage.

Other specs include the usual array of connectivity options including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth as well as a USB slot and micro SD card slot to expand the storage options even further. Gunning for the "creatives" the tablet also comes with a stylus.

Sadly all that screen real-estate means the prototype can only last 2 hours on a single charge.

Incredibly thin and fairly light considering in the flesh the tablet is pretty stunning and we can certainly see creative types like photographers and movie makers lusting after one to make on set shooting easy.  

Pricing and availability details weren't provided however a spokesman for the company said it was a prototype that was built to sell rather than one that was merely there to prove what was possible.

