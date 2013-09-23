  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Tablets
    3. >
  3. Tablet reviews
    4. >
  4. Microsoft tablet reviews

Microsoft Surface 2 pictures and hands-on

|
1/11 Pocket-lint
Which Apple iPad is best for you? iPad mini vs iPad vs iPad Pro
Which Apple iPad is best for you? iPad mini vs iPad vs iPad Pro

We are live at Microsoft's Surface 2 and Surface Pro 2 event, and we've just been able to briefly dabble with both Windows 8.1 tablets. You can find out our initial impressions elsewhere, but for now we're focusing on the consumer-centric of the two devices.

The Surface 2 is thin and light, especially compared to the first-generation Surface. It weighs just 1.49 pounds, and it measures 8.9mm and 0.37 inch thick. It also has a 10.6-inch 1080p screen, which is a vast improvement over the 1366 x 768 panel on the original.

microsoft surface 2 pictures and hands on image 3

Microsoft bragged about its ClearType technology that amps up viewing angles - even under bad lighting. This means that readability as at an all-time high with Microsoft's Surface line.

As for that kickstand, it kicks into two positions (more upright and a laid-back mode). We fiddled with it a bit and found that it's quite capable and well built. No flimsy-ness here. 

Microsoft said it revamped the Surface with its new Surface 2, and we can agree that - at first blush - many of the adjustments were much-needed and greatly improve Microsoft's tablet PC.

microsoft surface 2 pictures and hands on image 4

The Microsoft Surface 2 will be out in the US and UK from 22 October. Browse the gallery below for more hands-on photos.

PopularIn Tablets
Amazon update adds Alexa Drop Ins and Announcements to Fire HD 8 and HD 10 tablets
Best Apple deals for Christmas 2018: New Mac Mini, iPad, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro bargains
Google Pixel Slate review: Notebook power, notebook feels
Best tablet deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Apple, Amazon Fire and other tablet bargains
Amazon Fire 7 vs Fire HD 8 vs Fire HD 10: Which Fire tablet should you buy?
Want a new iPad or Mac? Now you can buy one directly from Apple on Amazon
Comments