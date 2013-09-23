Microsoft Surface 2 pictures and hands-on

We are live at Microsoft's Surface 2 and Surface Pro 2 event, and we've just been able to briefly dabble with both Windows 8.1 tablets. You can find out our initial impressions elsewhere, but for now we're focusing on the consumer-centric of the two devices.

The Surface 2 is thin and light, especially compared to the first-generation Surface. It weighs just 1.49 pounds, and it measures 8.9mm and 0.37 inch thick. It also has a 10.6-inch 1080p screen, which is a vast improvement over the 1366 x 768 panel on the original.

Microsoft bragged about its ClearType technology that amps up viewing angles - even under bad lighting. This means that readability as at an all-time high with Microsoft's Surface line.

As for that kickstand, it kicks into two positions (more upright and a laid-back mode). We fiddled with it a bit and found that it's quite capable and well built. No flimsy-ness here.

Microsoft said it revamped the Surface with its new Surface 2, and we can agree that - at first blush - many of the adjustments were much-needed and greatly improve Microsoft's tablet PC.

The Microsoft Surface 2 will be out in the US and UK from 22 October. Browse the gallery below for more hands-on photos.