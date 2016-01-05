Lenovo rounds out ThinkPad X1 lineup with three new models: X1 Tablet, X1 Yoga, and X1 Carbon

Lenovo has shown off three new ThinkPad X1 models at CES 2016 in Las Vegas.

The showstopper model is the ThinkPad X1 Tablet. It's a lot like Microsoft Surface, as it features a detachable keyboard and optional stylus. Speaking of optional stuff, Lenovo is also selling a $149 module that gives you 5 hours of battery as well as ports, while a just-as-expensive 3D imaging module captures objects. There's a $279 projector module too.

Beyond that, the X1 Tablet features a Core M processor, 2,160 x 1,440 display, support for USB Type-C and WiGig wireless docking (but you need a $250 hub for that), up to a 1TB hard drive, and LTE-Advanced data. This hybrid machine starts at $899 and begins shipping in February, though some of the modules won't be out until spring.

Next up is the ThinkPad X1 Yoga. It's a 14-inch 2-in-1 that can come with a 2,560 x 1,440 OLED touchscreen if you feel like forking over the cash for it. Otherwise, you can get LCD variants in 1080p or 1440p. The Yoga weighs a little heavier than the refreshed X1 Carbon (we'll get to that next), coming in at 2.8 pounds, and it has a $1,449 starting price.

And finally, there's that new Carbon with the latest Intel Skylake processors. It dropped the touch but offers a 360-degree hinge. You can also add WiGig docking and LTE-A. While the Yoga model launches this month, the new Carbon won't arrive for another month and starts at $1,299.