Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro: Projector tablet breaks the traditional mould (hands-on)

Tablets are evolving to try and innovate; to bring new and desirable features into a market that's stagnated somewhat. It takes something new to standout from the crowd, which is exactly what the Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro does.

At first glance you might wonder what the heck Lenovo was thinking, though: a tablet with a hinge down one side and a projector stuffed into it? Sounds crazy, but bear with us here, because it's actually rather good.

When we first saw Lenovo's original Yoga Tablet a couple of years (followed-up by the HD+ version in 2014) ago the bulky hinge idea looked like a concept that should have been left on the ideas table. But having used that tablet for weeks, it made perfect sense: the curved edge sits really well in the hand, makes for a comfortable single-handed portrait orientation grip, adds battery capacity (it's a massive 10,200mAh in the Ypga 3 Pro, which should last for an age), and is the kind of thing other makers aren't trying out. It was a sneaky Lenovo win.

With the Yoga Tab 3 Pro that concept translates equally well. The hinge can be used to hold the tablet, or by pulling out the flip stand - which is released via a press-button to the rear - it can free-stand through any number of angles, and holds rigid. It's a solid metal build, matching that Pro namesake, and the cutout of the button release can even be used to hang the tablet on a hook for more creative positioning. Whatever suits your needs.

In addition to a 13-megapixel camera, there is a projector on board, capable of projecting images as large as 70-inches onto surrounding surfaces(if it's dark enough). We think Lenovo should have made a non-projector model in addition to this one as we can't see it suiting everyone. Or, actually, almost anyone.

While Lenovo has downgraded its third-generation 8-inch and 10-inch Yoga Tab models (also announced at IFA 2015) compared to the second-generation models, the Pro line takes things down a different, higher-end path. And while the Intel Atom processor and 2GB RAM might not be at quite flagship levels like the Sony Z4 Tablet, the whole device works very swiftly indeed.

You'll need to be an Android fan though, as that's the operating system of choice from Lenovo. No Windows 10 to be seen here, which might have been a suitable second option for a 10-inch device such as this. Still, too much choice and too many options muddy the mix.

That 10-inch panel is gloriously crisp though, making all those Android apps sparkle given its 2560 x 1440 (qHD) resolution. Viewing angles are great, as a hinged device such as this demands, colours pop and even the front-facing and slightly over-designed JBL speaker setup sounds great. A solid contender for long-haul travel, we're sure.

First Impressions We think the Yoga 3 Pro does dues to its name sake, giving similar £499 tablets such as the Xperia Z4 Tablet - which is how much this Lenovo is expected to cost - something to think about. It's different, occasionally whacky, but feels on pro form from what we've seen.