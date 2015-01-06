  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Tablets
    3. >
  3. Tablet reviews
    4. >
  4. Lenovo tablet reviews

Hands-on: Lenovo Yoga 3 11-inch and Yoga Tablet 2 8-inch (with scratch-resistant AnyPen technology)

|
1/11 Pocket-lint
Lenovo Yoga 3 - Lenovo has two models of its laptop cum tablet device available, one in 11-inches one in 13.
Which Apple iPad is best for you? iPad mini vs iPad vs iPad Pro
Which Apple iPad is best for you? iPad mini vs iPad vs iPad Pro

Lenovo has announced a bunch of new things under the Yoga line at CES 2015 in Las Vegas. We got some hands-on time with the 11-inch Yoga 3 and the 8-inch Yoga Tablet 2.

The 11-inch Yoga 3 looks like the Yoga 3 Pro that launched last year but much more compact. It weighs just 2.6 pounds and features a brilliant 1920 x 1080 display. Other features include up to 8GB of memory, up to 258GB SSD, and stereo speakers. It's set to go on sale in March and will be priced at $799.

Colour options include black, orange, silver colors, and a new "chalk white” flavour. Lenovo also made a 14-inch model that'll cost $979. Although the new Windows-powered Yoga 3s looked amazing, a different device caught our eye simply because a Lenovo representative kept scratching it up with a knife. It was the 8-inch Yoga Tablet 2.

The updated tablet hasn't changed much. It now just comes with an optional technology called AnyPen. It lets you use practically anything as a stylus. You can get AnyPen for only $20 (on top of the tablet's $279 price tag).

hands on lenovo yoga 3 11 inch and yoga tablet 2 8 inch with scratch resistant anypen technology image 10

The new Yoga Tablet 2 features a special strengthened glass instead of Corning Gorilla Glass, so you can use a knife as a stylus and still avoid damaging the display (the stylus must have metal or graphite to work). During a brief hands-on, we witnessed Lenovo's tablet withstand sharp pressure from objects such as a pencil and screwdriver.

Although the 8-inch Yoga Tablet 2 is the first and only device with AnyPen, we're hoping Lenovo brings it to more devices soon.

PopularIn Tablets
Amazon update adds Alexa Drop Ins and Announcements to Fire HD 8 and HD 10 tablets
Best Apple deals for Christmas 2018: New Mac Mini, iPad, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro bargains
Google Pixel Slate review: Notebook power, notebook feels
Best tablet deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Apple, Amazon Fire and other tablet bargains
Amazon Fire 7 vs Fire HD 8 vs Fire HD 10: Which Fire tablet should you buy?
Want a new iPad or Mac? Now you can buy one directly from Apple on Amazon
Comments