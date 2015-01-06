Hands-on: Lenovo Yoga 3 11-inch and Yoga Tablet 2 8-inch (with scratch-resistant AnyPen technology)

Lenovo has announced a bunch of new things under the Yoga line at CES 2015 in Las Vegas. We got some hands-on time with the 11-inch Yoga 3 and the 8-inch Yoga Tablet 2.

The 11-inch Yoga 3 looks like the Yoga 3 Pro that launched last year but much more compact. It weighs just 2.6 pounds and features a brilliant 1920 x 1080 display. Other features include up to 8GB of memory, up to 258GB SSD, and stereo speakers. It's set to go on sale in March and will be priced at $799.

Colour options include black, orange, silver colors, and a new "chalk white” flavour. Lenovo also made a 14-inch model that'll cost $979. Although the new Windows-powered Yoga 3s looked amazing, a different device caught our eye simply because a Lenovo representative kept scratching it up with a knife. It was the 8-inch Yoga Tablet 2.

The updated tablet hasn't changed much. It now just comes with an optional technology called AnyPen. It lets you use practically anything as a stylus. You can get AnyPen for only $20 (on top of the tablet's $279 price tag).

The new Yoga Tablet 2 features a special strengthened glass instead of Corning Gorilla Glass, so you can use a knife as a stylus and still avoid damaging the display (the stylus must have metal or graphite to work). During a brief hands-on, we witnessed Lenovo's tablet withstand sharp pressure from objects such as a pencil and screwdriver.

Although the 8-inch Yoga Tablet 2 is the first and only device with AnyPen, we're hoping Lenovo brings it to more devices soon.