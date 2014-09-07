Lenovo Tab S8 hands-on: Intel inside colourful shell

Lenovo announced a number of new devices at IFA 2014, one of which was its first Intel-based Android tablet known as the Lenovo Tab S8.

The new 8-inch tablet will be available from September with a $199 price tag and we got our hands on it at the consumer electronics show to see what we thought of it.

Lenovo's Tab S8 is a small and light device with a nice, simple design that offers a slightly curved rear, along with some very bright colour options.

It is available in blue, yellow and black variants, with both the blue and yellow offering a very bold look that you will probably either love or hate.

The Tab S8 measures 209.8 x 123.8 x 7.9mm so it offers a small enough footprint but it is not as thin as its competitors, two of which come in at 6.4mm and 6.6mm. It is also a little heavier than other 8-inch devices available at 299g, but it didn't feel particularly heavy in the hand.

One-handed operation is easy enough but the sides are square rather than rounded, which isn't as comfortable to hold as slightly curvier edges.

The design overall is nice though and it doesn't look like a budget device, although it didn't get us as excited as other 8-inch tablets have done recently.

The 8-megapixel rear camera lens on the rear features a metal surround which helps add a touch of premium to the tablet and this is also helped by the metal power button and volume rocker, which we liked.

You'll find a 1.6-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling but we didn't get a chance to test out what this snapper or the rear snapper was capable of during our short amount of time with it.

There are dual-front speakers on board the Tab S8 too, that are said to feature enhanced sound thanks to Dolby, but again, this wasn't something we could test out on the show floor, although it will be something we look at when we get it in for review.

The Lenovo logo sits on both the front and the rear of the device so there will be no mistaking who this device is made by and there is also an Intel Inside logo on the rear too so everyone will know what is powering it too.

The Intel Atom Z3745 processor is under the hood, supported by 2GB of RAM and the performance was smooth and quick with no lag from what we experienced. There is 16GB of internal storage, as well as a 4290mAh battery under the hood but of course, we won't know whether the 7 hours claimed battery life is accurate until we test it out for ourselves.

When it comes to the display, there is a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, which is again lower than some competitors but pretty average for a device at this size and price range.

The colours were strong, image was detailed and the viewing angles looked good enough from what we could tell. We will look at the display in more detail when we come to review the device though as the conditions weren't good enough to test it properly.

The Lenovo Tab S8 is a nice device for the price range it sits in. The colour options provide something a little different to the average black tablet and the rest of the specs offer enough of an oomph to make this a good little device so we are looking forward to seeing how it copes in the real world.