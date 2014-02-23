Yoga Tablet 10 HD+ tablet pictures and hands-on

Lenovo has announced yet another Yoga Tablet, this time the Yoga Tablet 10 HD+ at MWC in Barcelona.

The new tablet, which comes in an array of colours including Silver and Champagne Gold, fathers Lenovo's trademark tube edge and an improved kickstand so you can prop it up and watch movies or present from it with little effort - read no hands.

Coming hot on the heels of the Yoga 10 released in October 2013, the new version features a 10-inch 1920x1200 Full HD display, 1.6GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor, 2GB of RAM, 8-megapixel rear-camera, 1.5-megapixel front-camera, 16 / 32GB of storage, microSD support for upto 64GB, Android 4.3, 18-hours of battery life thanks to a 9000mAh battery, and optional 3G.

Its Smart Display will automatically adjust to image quality on the screen with ambient light, and there's also three modes for viewing content: hold, tilt, and stand.

Lenovo will make optional accessories available, including a Bluetooth keyboard cover, coloured sleeves, and a MiraCast Dongle to connect to televisions.

A quick hands-on with the new tablet and it works as described, although we are still unsure about the lump down the left hand side. While it has its uses; it helps the tablet stand upright and at an angle for typing when laid on a desk, it's still awkward.

From our time with the unit the verdict is still out whether you would want this over the plethora of 10-inch Android tablets already available, and we are looking forward to putting the new Lenovo Yoga Tablet 10 HD+ through its paces when we get one in for review. Until then we are going to hold off telling you our final recommendation.

The new tablet will be available from May and is priced from £299 (Wi-Fi) and £329 for the 3G version (inc. VAT).