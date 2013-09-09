Lenovo S5000 tablet pictures and hands-on

Everything seemed to have been on a diet on the Lenovo stand at IFA 2013 in Berlin, not only was its 6.9mm slim Vibe X smartphone on display, but we were also given a taste of the 7.9mm slim S5000 tablet.

This tablet is definitely one that has stayed away from the cupcakes. Along with its svelte build is its light weight, coming in at 246g, which felt very light when we held it. It's not only lighter than the Nexus 7, but also thinner than Google's model, which comes in at 8.9mm.

It's weight almost makes it feel cheap, but the black and silver finish redeem it, just. We also found the rounded edges and back make it easy and comfortable to hold in one hand and it's light weight added to this, even if it doesn't leave you with an enduring sense of quality.

The 7-inch display features 1280 x 800 resolution, meaning the screen is sharp and the colour clear, but as far as the other specs go, you'll get what you need and not much more.,

Inside it is packed with a 1.2GHz quad-core MediaTek processor with 2GB of RAM, along with a 3540mAh battery which is said to give you eight hours use. We couldn't test that at the show of course, but it sounds about right.

The S5000 will come with Android Jelly Bean 4.2.2 - but it's likely an upgrade to Android Jelly Bean 4.3 will be available shortly.

You'll also get a 1.6-megapixel front camera and 5-megapixel rear camera on the device and although we didn't get a chance to have a proper play with the camera. There's not much else to say about Lenovo's tablet: it faces some stiff competition from some great devices, so we suspect that price will be the highlight.

The Lenovo S5000 tablet will be available from November and priced at €200 (£168).