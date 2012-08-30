Lenovo Ideatab S2110A, S2109A & S2107A pictures and hands-on

In addition to the Windows 8-powered ThinkPad Tablet 2, Lenovo was also on hand to show Pocket-lint a trio of Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich tablets: the Lenovo Ideatab S2107A, S2109A, and S2110A



Ignore the letter and number combination names and that translates into 7-inch, 9-inch and 10-inch tablets.



It's the biggest of the bunch that we spent most time playing with, and it's this S2110A that comes equipped with its own keyboard dock. It's possible to buy the model without one if you'd prefer however.

The Ideatab S2110A is small and light, measuring 8.7mm thick and a mere 580g. It's small, light and could easily slip into a small bag to take on the go anywhere.

To us it looks a lot like a "mini PC" and that's similar to how it handles, despite its Android ICS operating system. Remove the keyboard dock and the tablet's touchscreen is responsive, which makes swiping between screens and apps nice and easy.

The tablet part disconnects easily enough and clips back into place, though the plastic clip did feel a little flimsy - not the more premium quality of the aluminium-backed tablet part.

Lenovo describes the S2110A as a premium entertainment device, yet there wasn't any exciting pre-loaded material for us to truly put it through its paces. But with a powerful quad-core NVIDA Tegra 3 CPU we don't doubt that it'll be up to the task.

The screen itself is a 1080p resolution and has a wide angle of view and even under harsh spotlights was still legible. The 10-point multi-touch display means you can go wild with all your fingers, or even for two-person, simultaneous gaming on the same device... though it is quite small for two different people's hands.

The 10-hour battery life can be doubled to 20 hours when the keyboard dock is connected, though, again, we'll only be able to test this to its fullest when we get a model in for review. Still, 20 hours is enough to fly trans-Atlantic including stoppage - sounds good to us.

Further down the range is the A2109A with a four-point capacitive display at 1280 x 800 resolution, though 1080p output is possible via the micro HDMI port. It's metal-backed, built around a "roll cage" design to stay tough and weighs in at 570g.

The baby of the bunch is the A2107, which handles much like the 9-inch version on a smaller scale. A 720p resolution is squeezed into the display.

No word on price for any of these three tablets, but Lenovo promised us that they would be "competitive".

Each device is also 3G ready, so pay-as-you-go data packages will also add to the ongoing cost, but that'll vary depending on provider and country.