Lenovo ThinkPad Tablet 2 pictures and hands-on

We already knew that Lenovo was going to launch a Windows 8-based tablet, so Pocket-lint was primed and ready to dive at the ThinkPad Tablet 2 when it was shown off at Lenovo's IFA 2012 press conference.

The 10.1-inch screen device we saw was already docked into the keyboard that comes with the package. To the side of the device is a slot for a digital stylus, which we believe is also included (though the press release says that you'll have to stump up extra cash for it).

The most obvious difference between the Tablet 2 and its predecessor is the operating system of choice. The original tablet ran Android, whereas this version's inclusion of Windows 8 Pro means Lenovo is now supporting both operating systems across its different devices.

The Tablet 2 isn't the first dockable tablet we've seen at IFA 2012, and we suspect there'll be a bunch more hitting the shelves in the run up to Christmas and throughout 2013.

While Windows 8 has had mixed reactions (you can read our full review of the final OS here), we reckon it works rather well in its tablet form. Sliding between tiles is easy and intuitive thanks to the Tablet 2's touch sensitivity. However, at present the digital stylus's accuracy felt a bit sloppy - but we'd put that down to this being an early version of the device.

The tablet comes away from its keyboard dock with ease, and the separated device weighs in at a mere 600g and measures just 9.8mm.

When in the dock it's a little heavier, but the ability to close the unit down to protect the screen - rather like a mini laptop - means this could be an ideal lightweight travel companion.

The keyboard does feel a little compressed, however - there's not a lot of space between the keys and the overall spread is rather "tight". The same can be said about the small left and right-click buttons and the trackpad.

When on the go the inclusion of pay-as-you-go 3G wireless will make speedy connectivity all the easier. This wasn't something we were able to test from within the depths of the exhibition centre in Berlin, but we're sure it'll be a useful feature.

There's still no final word on pricing, but Lenovo did tell us that the tablet would be available when Windows 8 goes on general release in October.