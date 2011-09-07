Lenovo IdeaPad K1 pictures and hands-on

Lenovo surprised us with the IdeaPad U300s, its Ultrabook that guns firmly at consumers. But we were also pleasantly surprised by the IdeaPad K1, its take on the Honeycomb tablet. It's been doing the rounds for the last few months and we managed to catch up with it at IFA in Berlin.

On the specs front the K1 doesn’t offer much different from elsewhere: you get the 1GHz Nvidia Tegra 2 chipset, 1GB of RAM, and a 10.1-inch 1280x800 resolution display.

It weighs 770g and is 12.7mm thick. In the hand it feels well built, with the textured back providing a modicum of grip. It feels good quality, but many of its rivals do too.

The connectivity is impressive however, with a micro HDMI sitting on the bottom next to a 3.5mm jack and a proprietary dock connector. To Lenovo’s credit, it bundles a USB adapter for this in the box (unlike Samsung), so you can connect USB devices to this dock connector right away.

A microSD card can be slotted into the side and everything has a nice, well thought-out feel to it.

Lenovo hasn’t just left you with a naked Honeycomb device either. They’ve done some tinkering, customising the design of the icons (although they’re not alone in doing that) but also adding a central shortcut cluster for main features - videos, music, email and books.

One of the other differentiators is the selection of pre-loaded apps. Some might see this as a real benefit, meaning you are set to be entertained out of the box; some might see this as bloatware. There are a selection of ArcSoft media apps, games and some freeware.

Priced at £369, there isn’t a killer differentiator here to really set it apart, but it’s still worth a look.