Huawei MediaPad M2 10.0: A 10-inch tablet packed with surround sound

Huawei didn't just introduce fancier versions of the Nexus 6P and Huawei Watch during its CES 2016 event. It also unveiled a new tablet.

Called the MediaPad M2 10.0 , it's all about “fantastic audio and visual experience”. The 10-inch device features an aluminium alloy full-metal body, Full HD IPS display, surround sound, up to 3GB of RAM, and 16GB or 64GB storage capacities. Huawei is launching a couple different variants in the US soon, including a pretty gold version with a bundled stylus.

During our hands-on with the Android device, the Chinese manufacturer highlighted the tablets slim 7.35mm profile and four speakers. Those speakers work with Clari-fi Audio Restoration, an Intelligent Power Amplifier, and SWS 2.0 Surround Sound. If that's not enough, the audio components of this device have been tuned by Harman Kardon.

Other specs include a 13-megapixel rear camera with auto focus, a 5MP front-facing camera, 6,660mAh battery, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, accelerometer and fingerprint sensor, and a microSD card slot for up to 128GB of additional storage.

The MediaPad M2 10.0 will be available in the US soon with a starting price of $349 for the 2GB + 16GB version with Wi-Fi. Pricing goes all the way up to $469 for the 3GB + 64GB option with Wi-Fi and LTE.