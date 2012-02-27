Huawei MediaPad 10 FHD pictures and hands-on

Over at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Huawei unveiled what it boasts is the world's first quad-core tablet device: the Huawei MediaPad 10 FHD. And Pocket-lint thought that, as we were in town, we'd best go check it out.

While Acer and Asus may have a few queries about the "world's first" claim, what isn't in doubt is that the MediaPad HD has a seriously high-end spec sheet. The quad-core action comes courtesy of, not Nvidia's Tegra 3 chip, but a Huawei 1.5GHz K3 quad-core processor - the smallest quad-core chip on the market, we're told.

This features an embedded GPU backed up with 2GB of RAM which is more than enough to run Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich.

The screen is obviously a talking point too: a 10-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS HD touchscreen that Huawei describes as "the industry’s highest screen resolution". We don't think there will be any argument with that and it looked crystal clear under the ubiquitous lights of the Fira tradeshow floor.

There's no skimping on the camera either, with an 8-megapixel sensor for the rear and a 1.3-megapixel webcam on the front. Dolby surround sound technology is in-built to help increase the audiofield for gaming and watching movies.

It's made of aluminium-alloy materials in a unibody design, is 8.8mm thin and weighs a mere 598g (in comparison, the iPad 2 weighs 599g). While it's slim and light it isn't the highest build quality we've come across and the back is prone to the odd scratch by the looks of things.

It did, however, live up to its billing as a monster performer. A quick game of Samurai II was no bother at all for it and the HD video demos loaded up on it we're handled without even a hint of a stutter.

The Huawei MediaPad 10 FHD will be released globally in Q2 (spring) but we're not sure of the price at present. It will come with 3G and LTE support.