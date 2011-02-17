Huawei S7 Slim hands-on

Huawei has shown off a new tablet at Mobile World Congress 2011 in Barcelona. The tablet is a slim version of the Huawei S7, unsurprisingly called the Huawei Ideos S7 Slim.

We had originally thought this was to be a Honeycomb tablet, but it turns out it's a common-or-garden Froyo tablet. Unfortunately we only got our hands on a version strapped to Huawei's exhibit, although it only obscures some of the detailing around the back.

It isn't too dissimilar to some of the affordable tablets we've seen appearing recently, marking it aside from the latest run of high-end devices like the Motorola Xoom, the LG Optimus Pad or the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1.

Instead it offers up a 7-inch 800 x 480 pixel resolution capacitive display in a body that is 12.5mm thick. You get the normal array of sensors and connectivity, including 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS. It will offer you micro HDMI to hook up to your TV.

It supports mobile phone functions so is essentially is a giant phone running on Android 2.2, but offering the full Android experience is better than some other cheap rivals. Huawei's interface sits over the top and in our quick play around it seemed easy enough to navigate if not wildly exciting.

It is expected to be cheap and due to arrive in April 2011 - although as Orange has just snapped up the Huawei Ideos S7 as an OEM device, it might be that the Slim version gets the same sort of own-brand treatment elsewhere.

