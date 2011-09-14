HTC Jetstream pictures and hands-on

When it comes to tablets, HTC has two. A 7-inch Gingerbread powered HTC Flyer, and the new 10-inch Honeycomb powered HTC Jetstream just announced in the US on AT&T.

Keen to see how Honeycomb works on the new 10-inch model and what it looks like in the flesh, Pocket-lint flew to Istanbul of all places, to have a play with the new tablet courtesy of Qualcomm.

In the flesh and the tablet is big, considerably bigger than the 7-inch Flyer, and more akin to the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 - moving away from its original design ethos.

The front is dominated by the large screen, so much so that there are no buttons to distract with the Jetstream; instead you can use Honeycomb’s on-screen button options to give you control. That said there is still just about enough room to give you a forward facing camera, as well as the respective logos of HTC and AT&T.

The WXGA HD display is bright and crisp, although by no means stand out stunning.

The sides are void of detail too with a simple power button LED light and headphone socket on the top; a micro USB charging port is situated on the bottom.

The rear of the device, thankfully, offers up more stuff. There is a speaker and an 8-megapixel camera for those moments you need to take a picture.

Inside and there's a Snapdragon 1.5 GHz dual core processor and LTE/HSPA connectivity. It will also support 1080p playback and capture.

It runs the Android 3.1 (Honeycomb) operating system and represents the first iteration of the HTC Sense user experience on Honeycomb.

Like the company’s 7-inch offering, the HTC Flyer, the Jetstream will work with the company’s stylus - the HTC Scribe - an optional digital pen accessory; although sadly Qualcomm didn’t have one to hand for us to try out.

In the flesh and it’s business as usual with the Jetstream, offering a very friendly Sense UI interface for those that love it along with the added benefit of Honeycomb and all it offers to Android tablet users.

Like the HTC Flyer - it uses the same innards - the Jetstream was quick and responsive to our commands and requests.

On the design front, it is a touch on the heavy side, and the brushed metal casing seems out of kilter with HTC’s overall design ethos; something we suspect AT&T requested on seeing the Galaxy Tab back at the US phone trade show, CTIA, in March.

The HTC Jetstream is available in the US now, and although nothing is confirmed, is expected to make it to the UK at some point in the future.