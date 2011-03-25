HTC EVO View 4G ditches HTC Flyer angelic look

The HTC Flyer, first launched at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, was white, came with 3G capabilities and was to be made available in the UK some time in the summer.

But that’s Europe. In America they like to be different. So the white HTC Flyer will be available as a Wi-Fi-only version exclusive to Best Buy, while a 4G version will be available exclusively on Sprint.

Of course, if you’re going to back an exclusive model you want it to stand out from the crowd, so people know you can be connected without having to search for a Wi-Fi hotspot.

In steps the HTC EVO View 4G a black and red version of the Flyer, announced at CTIA 2011.

Technically, apart from the blisteringly fast access to the Internet speeds, the HTC Flyer and the HTC EVO View 4G are identical, however we can’t help feeling that the black and red paint job, just looks that little bit meaner, and therefore that little more “bad ass”.

Like the HTC Desire S the HTC View 4G is a coloured aluminium and is well built and looks solid - we weren’t able to touch it - and is certainly capable of standing some gnawing with your teeth.

For those not aware of the specs you’ll get a 7-inch 1024 x 600 touchscreen display with pinch-to-zoom, a 1.5 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and the latest version of HTC Sense.

Around the back you’ll get a main 5-megapixel auto-focus camera with HD-capable video camcorder and around the front a forward-facing 1.3-megapixel camera.

Like the HTC Flyer in the UK you’ll get the ability to turn the View 4G into a 3G/4G Mobile Hotspot supporting up to eight Wi-Fi enabled devices simultaneously. However unlike the Flyer in the UK you’ll also get Blockbuster On Demand to rent or purchase the hottest new releases on the same day they become available on Blu-ray and DVD.

Other features include 32GB internal memory, 1GB RAM, microSD slot (supports up to 32GB memory card), Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 3.0, Integrated GPS, and a 4000mAh Lithium-ion battery.

The HTC View 4G will be available sometime over the summer.

