HP ElitePad 900 tablet pictures and hands-on
The elusive HP ElitePad 900 reared its head at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, and Pocket-lint was on hand to take a browse.
Although HP is selling the 10.1-inch ElitePad 900 as a business tool aimed at the enterprise market, we think it has the potential to serve all manner of consumers.
The ElitePad 900 comes with a 1280 x 800 pixel resolution screen, coated with Gorilla Glass to ensure it can withstand all that's thrown at it. We found the screen responsive to the touch as it glided through the full version of Windows 8 with ease.
The tablet is thin and light, measuring just 9.2mm and weighing in at around 680g. It really doesn't feel like a lot and the device's subtly curved back sits neatly in the palm.
Power comes from a 1.8GHz Intel Atom processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and a 64GB eMMC SSD hard drive. Plenty of speed and space to keep you going, whether performing work tasks or watching a movie on the commute in.
We were also shown the ElitePad Expansion Jacket and Pen accessories. The two part clip-on jacket is a good idea to expand the physical ports as well as battery life, but it doesn't have the same quality finish as the tablet itself. It's just a bit plasticky and flimsy.
The HP ElitePad 900 will be out before the end of the January, priced at $700.
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9 review: Back to the drawing board?
- Acer Chromebook Tab 10 debuts as world's first Chrome OS tablet
- Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro review: A good show, just not quite 'pro'
- Apple iPad Pro 10.5 review: The tablet to finally replace your laptop?
- Apple might debut low-cost iPad with updated Pencil at Chicago event
- Amazing Easter Fire tablet deals: Get a Fire 7 for just £35 or Fire HD 8 for £60
- The new iPad and iPad Pro rumours 2018: What's the story so far?
- Huawei MediaPad M5 (8.4-inch) review: Genuine iPad Mini competition
- Amazon's Kindle Oasis is now offered in gold and with more storage
- Amazon Alexa calling and messaging comes to Fire, Android and iOS tablets
Comments