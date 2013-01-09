HP ElitePad 900 tablet pictures and hands-on

The elusive HP ElitePad 900 reared its head at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, and Pocket-lint was on hand to take a browse.

Although HP is selling the 10.1-inch ElitePad 900 as a business tool aimed at the enterprise market, we think it has the potential to serve all manner of consumers.

The ElitePad 900 comes with a 1280 x 800 pixel resolution screen, coated with Gorilla Glass to ensure it can withstand all that's thrown at it. We found the screen responsive to the touch as it glided through the full version of Windows 8 with ease.

The tablet is thin and light, measuring just 9.2mm and weighing in at around 680g. It really doesn't feel like a lot and the device's subtly curved back sits neatly in the palm.

Power comes from a 1.8GHz Intel Atom processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and a 64GB eMMC SSD hard drive. Plenty of speed and space to keep you going, whether performing work tasks or watching a movie on the commute in.

We were also shown the ElitePad Expansion Jacket and Pen accessories. The two part clip-on jacket is a good idea to expand the physical ports as well as battery life, but it doesn't have the same quality finish as the tablet itself. It's just a bit plasticky and flimsy.

The HP ElitePad 900 will be out before the end of the January, priced at $700.