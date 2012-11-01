Nexus 10 pictures and hands-on

Announced at the beginning of the week, the Nexus 10 is Samsung and Google's new 10-inch tablet, ready to take on the iPad 4 when they both hit the shops in the coming days. Pocket-lint called one into the office to have a play before we get to work on a full-blown review.

The Nexus 10 is the latest large-screen tablet to come with the Nexus branding, rounding out a family that now includes the Nexus 4, Nexus 7 and Nexus 10.

The Samsung-made device runs Android 4.2 Jelly Bean - the latest version of Android - and comes with a number of neat tricks and features to impress your friends.

One of the biggest selling points is the better-than-Retina display screen that packs a whopping 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution. That makes it the highest resolution display you'll find on a tablet currently with a staggering 300ppi - putting even Apple's iPad into the shade.

Sitting at the core is a very nifty 1.7GHz A15 dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16 and 32GB options for storage. There's 5-megapixel camera around the back and a 1.9-megapixel camera on the front for all that video chat you'll be getting down to.

Initial thoughts on the screen are that at times it is too good, with website graphics and icons looking fuzzy now that the screen is so pin-sharp, but we like the wider screen aspect ratio, especially when it comes to watching movies, or if you are tight, movie trailers.

Measuring 263.8 x 177.8 x 8.9mm, it's impressively thin and not excessively heavy at 603g - that's lighter than the iPad 4 also. This is currently a Wi-Fi only tablet, but other connectivity is impressive, with support for Miracast, Bluetooth 3.0, dual-side NFC and a whole stack of sensors.

Elsewhere Google boasts that the 9000mAh battery will give you nine hours of video playback and 500 hours of standby time.

Android 4.2 Jelly Bean brings with it a range of new features including multiple profiles accessible from the lock screen, gesture typing looking to take on Swype or SwiftKey, enhancements to Google Now and support for Miracast displays, among other features.

Those who want to make sure their screen stays safe will probably opt for the clip-on case - although don't expect it to act as a decent stand.

The Nexus 10 will be available from 13 November in the UK. The Nexus 10 price is £319 for 16GB and £389 for 32GB.

Expect a full review once we've had longer than an hour with the new tablet and a chance to test out some of the new features in Jelly Bean in the coming days.