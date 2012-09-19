  1. Home
Dell Latitude 10 pictures and hands-on

Typically Dell's Latitude line of kit isn't hugely exciting, reminding us more of spreadsheets than shiny new gadgets. Just announced however is the Latitude 10 tablet, which is actually quite a beast wrapped in matte black clothing.

First up there is the speedy Intel Clover Trail SoC, the first of its kind in a tablet. Then there is 2GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space - double what the iPad offers. The real trick though is the removable battery, which is probably a big selling point to road warriors and business travellers alike. 

A 2 megapixel front facing webcam with an 8 megapixel on the back and a whole heap of connectivity options, including the option for a micro-SIM, makes for quite a tablet.

In practice it handles nicely enough. Windows 8 runs smooth enough, in both desktop and metro look modes. The display is IPS, and HD, which is a nice touch and looks surprisingly good. The result is one of the more smooth Windows tablet experiences we have had so far and we imagine a big improvement over what employees who have been handed previous Windows tablets will be used to. 

Things like microHDMI out is useful and will likely prove a bit of a must-have for business types. The build quality is also nice and robust, with the addition such as Gorilla Glass adding an extra toughness to the tablet.

Although the Latitude is marketed at business, we can see those who head to tough environments or don't fancy their tablet running out of battery at the end of the day, the Latitude 10 is exciting. 

