Dell Streak 7 hands-on

Dell has confirmed it will launch a 7-inch version of its Dell Streak Android tablet at CES in Las Vegas and we’ve managed to get some hands on time with the new tablet from Dell.

The new Dell Streak 7 will come with Android 2.2 at launch, although Dell has confirmed that it will be getting Honeycomb (Android 3.0) very soon after. Sadly our play was with Android 2.2 running Dell stage, so it’s not worth us commenting on it (it’s fast) but as it's going to be updated straight away let's move on.

That speed comes from an Nvidia Tegra dual-core processor superchip, while connectivity comes in the guise of Wi-Fi, 3G, and 4G if you’re in America although it’s T-Mobile’s 4G.

There’s a two cameras for video calling and snapping, and overall the build quality if very good. It’s solid and similar to the Dell Streak (now the Dell Streak 5).

As for size - the new 7-inch form factor puts it on par with the Samsung Galaxy Tab and the BlackBerry PlayBook, being around the same height as the iPhone 4 (we didn't have an original Streak to hand).

Dell says we should see the new device in the coming weeks around the world.

